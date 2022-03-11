Lille OSC vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ligue 1 action on Friday will see Lille OSC facing AS Saint-Etienne. The two teams will start their contest at 3:00 PM ET from Stade Pierre Mauroy, airing on beIN Sports. With 42 points, Lille is seventh in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 25 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Lille vs. AS Saint-Etienne
- Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lille and AS Saint-Etienne Stats
- Lille puts up 1.4 goals per match (11th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes 1.9 per game (19th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (28 in 27 matches), and Lille is 10th in goals conceded (35 in 27).
- Lille's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.
- AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -22 on the season, 19th in the league.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David has 13 goals in 27 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and fourth in the league.
- Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 24 appearances, second-best on Lille.
- Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 17 league appearances.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
FC Metz
D 0-0
Home
2/27/2022
Olympique Lyon
W 1-0
Away
3/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 4-0
Home
3/11/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
3/19/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
4/3/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
4/10/2022
Angers
-
Away
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Strasbourg
D 2-2
Home
2/26/2022
PSG
L 3-1
Away
3/6/2022
FC Metz
W 1-0
Home
3/11/2022
Lille
-
Away
3/18/2022
Troyes
-
Home
4/3/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
4/10/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
How To Watch
March
11
2022
Lille vs. Saint-Étienne
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)