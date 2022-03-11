Lille OSC vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Ligue 1 action on Friday will see Lille OSC facing AS Saint-Etienne. The two teams will start their contest at 3:00 PM ET from Stade Pierre Mauroy, airing on beIN Sports. With 42 points, Lille is seventh in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 25 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Lille and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

Lille puts up 1.4 goals per match (11th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes 1.9 per game (19th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (28 in 27 matches), and Lille is 10th in goals conceded (35 in 27).

Lille's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.

AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -22 on the season, 19th in the league.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David has 13 goals in 27 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and fourth in the league.

Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 24 appearances, second-best on Lille.

Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 17 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 FC Metz D 0-0 Home 2/27/2022 Olympique Lyon W 1-0 Away 3/6/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 4-0 Home 3/11/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 3/19/2022 FC Nantes - Away 4/3/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 4/10/2022 Angers - Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule