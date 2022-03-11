Lille OSC vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 action on Friday will see Lille OSC facing AS Saint-Etienne. The two teams will start their contest at 3:00 PM ET from Stade Pierre Mauroy, airing on beIN Sports. With 42 points, Lille is seventh in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 25 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. AS Saint-Etienne

  • Match Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

  • Lille puts up 1.4 goals per match (11th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes 1.9 per game (19th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (28 in 27 matches), and Lille is 10th in goals conceded (35 in 27).
  • Lille's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.
  • AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -22 on the season, 19th in the league.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David has 13 goals in 27 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and fourth in the league.
  • Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 24 appearances, second-best on Lille.
  • Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 17 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

FC Metz

D 0-0

Home

2/27/2022

Olympique Lyon

W 1-0

Away

3/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 4-0

Home

3/11/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

3/19/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

4/3/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

4/10/2022

Angers

-

Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Strasbourg

D 2-2

Home

2/26/2022

PSG

L 3-1

Away

3/6/2022

FC Metz

W 1-0

Home

3/11/2022

Lille

-

Away

3/18/2022

Troyes

-

Home

4/3/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

4/10/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Lille vs. Saint-Étienne

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
