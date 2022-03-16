Lille OSC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Lille OSC will meet Chelsea FC on Wednesday, March 16 in the Champions League. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy gets underway at 4:00 PM ET on Galavisión.
How to Watch Lille vs. Chelsea
- Match Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Galavisión
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
Lille and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea has scored 2.1 goals per game in Champions League play, and Lille has allowed 0.9 per game.
- Lille is scoring 1.0 goal per match in Champions League play and Chelsea is giving up 0.6 per game.
- Chelsea has a +11 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
- Lille's goal differential is at +1 in this tournament.
Chelsea Key Players
- Timo Werner is Chelsea's leading scorer this year, with three goals in six games (25th in Champions League).
- Kai Havertz has two goals in six appearances, second-best on Chelsea.
- Chelsea's leader in assists is Hakim Ziyech, who has two (on eight chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David has three goals in seven games -- the top scorer on Lille, and 25th in the Champions League.
- Lille's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with two in six games.
- Jonathan Ikone has two assists in five games -- the best mark on Lille, and 18th in the entire Champions League.
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Juventus
W 4-0
Home
12/8/2021
Zenit Saint Petersburg
D 3-3
Away
2/22/2022
Lille
W 2-0
Home
3/16/2022
Lille
-
Away
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
FC Salzburg
W 1-0
Home
12/8/2021
VfL Wolfsburg
W 3-1
Away
2/22/2022
Chelsea
L 2-0
Away
3/16/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
How To Watch
March
16
2022
Lille OSC vs. Chelsea
TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
Time
4:00
PM/EST
