Lille OSC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Lille OSC will meet Chelsea FC on Wednesday, March 16 in the Champions League. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy gets underway at 4:00 PM ET on Galavisión.

How to Watch Lille vs. Chelsea

Match Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Galavisión

Galavisión Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Stade Pierre Mauroy Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea has scored 2.1 goals per game in Champions League play, and Lille has allowed 0.9 per game.

Lille is scoring 1.0 goal per match in Champions League play and Chelsea is giving up 0.6 per game.

Chelsea has a +11 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.

Lille's goal differential is at +1 in this tournament.

Chelsea Key Players

Timo Werner is Chelsea's leading scorer this year, with three goals in six games (25th in Champions League).

Kai Havertz has two goals in six appearances, second-best on Chelsea.

Chelsea's leader in assists is Hakim Ziyech, who has two (on eight chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David has three goals in seven games -- the top scorer on Lille, and 25th in the Champions League.

Lille's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with two in six games.

Jonathan Ikone has two assists in five games -- the best mark on Lille, and 18th in the entire Champions League.

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Juventus W 4-0 Home 12/8/2021 Zenit Saint Petersburg D 3-3 Away 2/22/2022 Lille W 2-0 Home 3/16/2022 Lille - Away

Lille Schedule