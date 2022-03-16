Lille OSC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lille OSC will meet Chelsea FC on Wednesday, March 16 in the Champions League. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy gets underway at 4:00 PM ET on Galavisión.

How to Watch Lille vs. Chelsea

  • Match Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Galavisión
  • Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille and Chelsea Stats

  • Chelsea has scored 2.1 goals per game in Champions League play, and Lille has allowed 0.9 per game.
  • Lille is scoring 1.0 goal per match in Champions League play and Chelsea is giving up 0.6 per game.
  • Chelsea has a +11 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
  • Lille's goal differential is at +1 in this tournament.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Timo Werner is Chelsea's leading scorer this year, with three goals in six games (25th in Champions League).
  • Kai Havertz has two goals in six appearances, second-best on Chelsea.
  • Chelsea's leader in assists is Hakim Ziyech, who has two (on eight chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David has three goals in seven games -- the top scorer on Lille, and 25th in the Champions League.
  • Lille's second-leading scorer is Burak Yilmaz, with two in six games.
  • Jonathan Ikone has two assists in five games -- the best mark on Lille, and 18th in the entire Champions League.

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/23/2021

Juventus

W 4-0

Home

12/8/2021

Zenit Saint Petersburg

D 3-3

Away

2/22/2022

Lille

W 2-0

Home

3/16/2022

Lille

-

Away

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/23/2021

FC Salzburg

W 1-0

Home

12/8/2021

VfL Wolfsburg

W 3-1

Away

2/22/2022

Chelsea

L 2-0

Away

3/16/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Lille OSC vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
