How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clermont Foot 63 will meet Lille OSC on Sunday, March 6 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy begins at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. Lille currently has 39 points, and is eighth in the league table. Clermont Foot 63 has 28 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. Clermont Foot 63

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
  Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Lille and Clermont Foot 63 Stats

  • Lille is 13th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
  • Clermont Foot 63 is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (27 in 26 games), and Lille is 10th in goals allowed (35 in 26).
  • Lille's goal differential (-2) is 12th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Clermont Foot 63 is 15th in the league, at -15.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 40 shots) in 26 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Lille is Burak Yilmaz, who has five goals in 23 games.
  • Lille's leader in assists is Yilmaz, who has three in 23 league appearances.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 1-0

Away

2/18/2022

FC Metz

D 0-0

Home

2/27/2022

Olympique Lyon

W 1-0

Away

3/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

3/11/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

3/19/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

4/3/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 2-1

Home

2/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 2-0

Away

2/27/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

D 1-1

Home

3/6/2022

Lille

-

Away

3/13/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

3/19/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

4/3/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Lille vs. Clermont

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
