Clermont Foot 63 will meet Lille OSC on Sunday, March 6 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy begins at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. Lille currently has 39 points, and is eighth in the league table. Clermont Foot 63 has 28 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch Lille vs. Clermont Foot 63
- Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Lille and Clermont Foot 63 Stats
- Lille is 13th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
- Clermont Foot 63 is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (27 in 26 games), and Lille is 10th in goals allowed (35 in 26).
- Lille's goal differential (-2) is 12th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Clermont Foot 63 is 15th in the league, at -15.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 40 shots) in 26 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Lille is Burak Yilmaz, who has five goals in 23 games.
- Lille's leader in assists is Yilmaz, who has three in 23 league appearances.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 1-0
Away
2/18/2022
FC Metz
D 0-0
Home
2/27/2022
Olympique Lyon
W 1-0
Away
3/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
3/11/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
3/19/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
4/3/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
L 2-1
Home
2/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 2-0
Away
2/27/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
D 1-1
Home
3/6/2022
Lille
-
Away
3/13/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
3/19/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
4/3/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
