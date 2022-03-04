Clermont Foot 63 will meet Lille OSC on Sunday, March 6 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy begins at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. Lille currently has 39 points, and is eighth in the league table. Clermont Foot 63 has 28 points, and is in 15th place.

Lille is 13th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).

Clermont Foot 63 is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (27 in 26 games), and Lille is 10th in goals allowed (35 in 26).

Lille's goal differential (-2) is 12th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Clermont Foot 63 is 15th in the league, at -15.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 40 shots) in 26 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Lille is Burak Yilmaz, who has five goals in 23 games.

Lille's leader in assists is Yilmaz, who has three in 23 league appearances.

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Montpellier HSC W 1-0 Away 2/18/2022 FC Metz D 0-0 Home 2/27/2022 Olympique Lyon W 1-0 Away 3/6/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 3/11/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 3/19/2022 FC Nantes - Away 4/3/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home