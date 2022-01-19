Lille OSC vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 action on Wednesday will feature Lille OSC facing FC Lorient. The two teams will hit the pitch at 1:00 PM ET from , airing on beIN Sports. With 29 points, Lille is currently 10th in the league. FC Lorient has 17 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. FC Lorient

Lille and FC Lorient Stats

  • Lille has scored 27 goals in 20 games (11th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has given up 31 in 20 (15th in league).
  • FC Lorient has scored 15 goals in 20 games (20th in Ligue 1), and Lille has conceded 27 in 20 (ninth in league).
  • Lille's goal differential is 0, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • FC Lorient's goal differential is -16, 16th in the league.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David has 12 goals in 20 games -- tops on Lille, and first in the league.
  • Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 19 appearances, second-best on Lille.
  • Yilmaz has three assists in 19 games -- tops on Lille, and 22nd in the league.

FC Lorient Key Players

  • Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's top scorer, with four goals (on 23 shots) in 17 league games.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Thomas Monconduit, with three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 18 league appearances.
  • FC Lorient's best facilitator is Terem Moffi, with three assists in 20 league appearances.

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Olympique Lyon

D 0-0

Home

12/22/2021

Girondins Bordeaux

W 3-2

Away

1/16/2022

Olympique Marseille

D 1-1

Away

1/19/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

1/22/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

2/6/2022

PSG

-

Home

2/13/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

FC Metz

L 4-1

Away

12/22/2021

PSG

D 1-1

Home

1/16/2022

Angers

D 0-0

Home

1/19/2022

Lille

-

Away

1/23/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

2/6/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

2/13/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Lille vs. FC Lorient

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
