Lille OSC vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ligue 1 action on Wednesday will feature Lille OSC facing FC Lorient. The two teams will hit the pitch at 1:00 PM ET from , airing on beIN Sports. With 29 points, Lille is currently 10th in the league. FC Lorient has 17 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Lille vs. FC Lorient
- Match Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium:
Lille and FC Lorient Stats
- Lille has scored 27 goals in 20 games (11th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has given up 31 in 20 (15th in league).
- FC Lorient has scored 15 goals in 20 games (20th in Ligue 1), and Lille has conceded 27 in 20 (ninth in league).
- Lille's goal differential is 0, which ranks 11th in the league.
- FC Lorient's goal differential is -16, 16th in the league.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David has 12 goals in 20 games -- tops on Lille, and first in the league.
- Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 19 appearances, second-best on Lille.
- Yilmaz has three assists in 19 games -- tops on Lille, and 22nd in the league.
FC Lorient Key Players
- Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's top scorer, with four goals (on 23 shots) in 17 league games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Thomas Monconduit, with three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 18 league appearances.
- FC Lorient's best facilitator is Terem Moffi, with three assists in 20 league appearances.
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Olympique Lyon
D 0-0
Home
12/22/2021
Girondins Bordeaux
W 3-2
Away
1/16/2022
Olympique Marseille
D 1-1
Away
1/19/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
1/22/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
2/6/2022
PSG
-
Home
2/13/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
FC Metz
L 4-1
Away
12/22/2021
PSG
D 1-1
Home
1/16/2022
Angers
D 0-0
Home
1/19/2022
Lille
-
Away
1/23/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
2/6/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
2/13/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
How To Watch
January
19
2022
Lille vs. FC Lorient
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
