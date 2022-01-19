Lille OSC vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Ligue 1 action on Wednesday will feature Lille OSC facing FC Lorient. The two teams will hit the pitch at 1:00 PM ET from , airing on beIN Sports. With 29 points, Lille is currently 10th in the league. FC Lorient has 17 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. FC Lorient

Match Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium:

Lille and FC Lorient Stats

Lille has scored 27 goals in 20 games (11th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has given up 31 in 20 (15th in league).

FC Lorient has scored 15 goals in 20 games (20th in Ligue 1), and Lille has conceded 27 in 20 (ninth in league).

Lille's goal differential is 0, which ranks 11th in the league.

FC Lorient's goal differential is -16, 16th in the league.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David has 12 goals in 20 games -- tops on Lille, and first in the league.

Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 19 appearances, second-best on Lille.

Yilmaz has three assists in 19 games -- tops on Lille, and 22nd in the league.

FC Lorient Key Players

Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's top scorer, with four goals (on 23 shots) in 17 league games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Thomas Monconduit, with three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 18 league appearances.

FC Lorient's best facilitator is Terem Moffi, with three assists in 20 league appearances.

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Olympique Lyon D 0-0 Home 12/22/2021 Girondins Bordeaux W 3-2 Away 1/16/2022 Olympique Marseille D 1-1 Away 1/19/2022 FC Lorient - Home 1/22/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away 2/6/2022 PSG - Home 2/13/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away

FC Lorient Schedule