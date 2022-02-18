Lille OSC vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lille OSC hosts FC Metz in Ligue 1 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Friday, February 18. The two clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 35 points, Lille is currently 10th in the league table. FC Metz has 20 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. FC Metz

  • Match Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
Lille and FC Metz Stats

  • Lille is 12th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (32 in 24 games), and FC Metz is 18th in goals allowed (45 in 24).
  • FC Metz is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (25 in 24 games), and Lille is 11th in goals allowed (35 in 24).
  • Lille has a goal differential of -3 on the season, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • FC Metz is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -20.

Lille Key Players

  • Lille is led by Jonathan David, who has 12 goals (on 38 shots) in 24 league games.
  • Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 22 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Lille.
  • Yilmaz is Lille's leader in assists, with three in 22 league appearances.

FC Metz Key Players

  • Nicolas De Preville is FC Metz's top goal-scorer this year, with four in 15 games (45th in league).
  • Fabien Centtonze is tied for the FC Metz lead in goals scored this season with four goals in 17 games.
  • FC Metz's top facilitator is Thomas Delaine, with two assists in 19 games (55th in league).

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/22/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 2-0

Away

2/6/2022

PSG

L 5-1

Home

2/12/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 1-0

Away

2/18/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

2/27/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

3/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

3/13/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

Nice

L 2-0

Home

2/6/2022

Troyes

D 0-0

Away

2/13/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 2-1

Home

2/18/2022

Lille

-

Away

2/27/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

3/6/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

3/13/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Lille vs. FC Metz

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
