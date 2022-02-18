Lille OSC vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Lille OSC hosts FC Metz in Ligue 1 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Friday, February 18. The two clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 35 points, Lille is currently 10th in the league table. FC Metz has 20 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch Lille vs. FC Metz
- Match Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Lille and FC Metz Stats
- Lille is 12th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (32 in 24 games), and FC Metz is 18th in goals allowed (45 in 24).
- FC Metz is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (25 in 24 games), and Lille is 11th in goals allowed (35 in 24).
- Lille has a goal differential of -3 on the season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- FC Metz is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -20.
Lille Key Players
- Lille is led by Jonathan David, who has 12 goals (on 38 shots) in 24 league games.
- Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 22 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Lille.
- Yilmaz is Lille's leader in assists, with three in 22 league appearances.
FC Metz Key Players
- Nicolas De Preville is FC Metz's top goal-scorer this year, with four in 15 games (45th in league).
- Fabien Centtonze is tied for the FC Metz lead in goals scored this season with four goals in 17 games.
- FC Metz's top facilitator is Thomas Delaine, with two assists in 19 games (55th in league).
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/22/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 2-0
Away
2/6/2022
PSG
L 5-1
Home
2/12/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 1-0
Away
2/18/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
2/27/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
3/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
3/13/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
Nice
L 2-0
Home
2/6/2022
Troyes
D 0-0
Away
2/13/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 2-1
Home
2/18/2022
Lille
-
Away
2/27/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
3/6/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
3/13/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
