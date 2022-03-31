Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Girondins Bordeaux visits Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Lille currently has 46 points, and is sixth in the league table. Girondins Bordeaux has 22 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. Girondins Bordeaux

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

  • Lille is 10th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).
  • Girondins Bordeaux scores 1.3 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and Lille gives up 1.2 per game (ninth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Lille is ninth in the league, at +3.
  • Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential is -32, which ranks 20th in the league.

Lille Key Players

  • Lille is led by Jonathan David, who has 13 goals in 29 games (fifth in league).
  • Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 26 league games.
  • Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 18 games (15th in league).

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 4-0

Home

3/11/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

D 0-0

Home

3/19/2022

FC Nantes

W 1-0

Away

4/2/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

4/10/2022

Angers

-

Away

4/16/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

4/20/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Troyes

L 2-0

Home

3/13/2022

PSG

L 3-0

Away

3/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

L 2-0

Home

4/2/2022

Lille

-

Away

4/10/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

4/17/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

4/20/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Lille vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
