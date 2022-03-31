Girondins Bordeaux visits Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Lille currently has 46 points, and is sixth in the league table. Girondins Bordeaux has 22 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. Girondins Bordeaux

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Lille and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

Lille is 10th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).

Girondins Bordeaux scores 1.3 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and Lille gives up 1.2 per game (ninth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Lille is ninth in the league, at +3.

Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential is -32, which ranks 20th in the league.

Lille Key Players

Lille is led by Jonathan David, who has 13 goals in 29 games (fifth in league).

Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 26 league games.

Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 18 games (15th in league).

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 4-0 Home 3/11/2022 AS Saint-Etienne D 0-0 Home 3/19/2022 FC Nantes W 1-0 Away 4/2/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 4/10/2022 Angers - Away 4/16/2022 RC Lens - Home 4/20/2022 Stade Reims - Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule