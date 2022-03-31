How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Girondins Bordeaux visits Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. Lille currently has 46 points, and is sixth in the league table. Girondins Bordeaux has 22 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Lille vs. Girondins Bordeaux
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lille and Girondins Bordeaux Stats
- Lille is 10th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).
- Girondins Bordeaux scores 1.3 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and Lille gives up 1.2 per game (ninth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Lille is ninth in the league, at +3.
- Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential is -32, which ranks 20th in the league.
Lille Key Players
- Lille is led by Jonathan David, who has 13 goals in 29 games (fifth in league).
- Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 26 league games.
- Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 18 games (15th in league).
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 4-0
Home
3/11/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
D 0-0
Home
3/19/2022
FC Nantes
W 1-0
Away
4/2/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
4/10/2022
Angers
-
Away
4/16/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
4/20/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Troyes
L 2-0
Home
3/13/2022
PSG
L 3-0
Away
3/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
L 2-0
Home
4/2/2022
Lille
-
Away
4/10/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
4/17/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
4/20/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Lille vs. Bordeaux
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)