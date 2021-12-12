Lille OSC vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sunday's action in will see Olympique Lyon face off against Lille OSC. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy starts at 7:00 AM ET. Lille has 24 points, and is 11th in the league. Olympique Lyon has 23 points, and is in 13th place.

    How to Watch Lille vs. Olympique Lyon

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lille and Olympique Lyon Stats

    • Lille is scoring 1.4 goals per match (13th in ), and Olympique Lyon is conceding 1.6 per game (13th in league).
    • Olympique Lyon puts up 1.6 goals per match (seventh in ), and Lille concedes 1.4 per game (12th in league).
    • Lille has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which is 13th in the league.
    • Olympique Lyon has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which ranks 12th in the league.

    Lille Key Players

    • Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 30 shots) in 17 league games.
    • Burak Yilmaz has four goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Lille.
    • Yilmaz is Lille's leader in assists, with three in 16 league appearances.

    Olympique Lyon Key Players

    • Olympique Lyon is led by Lucas Paqueta, with six goals in 16 games (15th in league).
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Karl Toko Ekambi, with five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.
    • Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's assist leader, with three in 16 games (15th in league).

    Lille Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    FC Nantes

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Stade Rennes

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Troyes

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Olympique Lyon

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Girondins Bordeaux

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    FC Lorient

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Olympique Marseille

    -

    Away

    Olympique Lyon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Montpellier HSC

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Stade Reims

    L 2-1

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Girondins Bordeaux

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lille

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    FC Metz

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    PSG

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Troyes

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    Lyon
    Soccer

