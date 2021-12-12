Lille OSC vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's action in will see Olympique Lyon face off against Lille OSC. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy starts at 7:00 AM ET. Lille has 24 points, and is 11th in the league. Olympique Lyon has 23 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Lille vs. Olympique Lyon
- Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lille and Olympique Lyon Stats
- Lille is scoring 1.4 goals per match (13th in ), and Olympique Lyon is conceding 1.6 per game (13th in league).
- Olympique Lyon puts up 1.6 goals per match (seventh in ), and Lille concedes 1.4 per game (12th in league).
- Lille has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which is 13th in the league.
- Olympique Lyon has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 30 shots) in 17 league games.
- Burak Yilmaz has four goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Lille.
- Yilmaz is Lille's leader in assists, with three in 16 league appearances.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Olympique Lyon is led by Lucas Paqueta, with six goals in 16 games (15th in league).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Karl Toko Ekambi, with five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.
- Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's assist leader, with three in 16 games (15th in league).
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
FC Nantes
D 1-1
Home
12/1/2021
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Away
12/4/2021
Troyes
W 2-1
Home
12/12/2021
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
12/22/2021
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
1/8/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
1/16/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Montpellier HSC
W 1-0
Away
12/1/2021
Stade Reims
L 2-1
Home
12/5/2021
Girondins Bordeaux
D 2-2
Away
12/12/2021
Lille
-
Away
12/22/2021
FC Metz
-
Home
1/9/2022
PSG
-
Home
1/16/2022
Troyes
-
Away
