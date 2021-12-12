Lille OSC vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Sunday's action in will see Olympique Lyon face off against Lille OSC. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy starts at 7:00 AM ET. Lille has 24 points, and is 11th in the league. Olympique Lyon has 23 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. Olympique Lyon

Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Lille and Olympique Lyon Stats

Lille is scoring 1.4 goals per match (13th in ), and Olympique Lyon is conceding 1.6 per game (13th in league).

Olympique Lyon puts up 1.6 goals per match (seventh in ), and Lille concedes 1.4 per game (12th in league).

Lille has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which is 13th in the league.

Olympique Lyon has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 30 shots) in 17 league games.

Burak Yilmaz has four goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Lille.

Yilmaz is Lille's leader in assists, with three in 16 league appearances.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Olympique Lyon is led by Lucas Paqueta, with six goals in 16 games (15th in league).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Karl Toko Ekambi, with five goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.

Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's assist leader, with three in 16 games (15th in league).

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 FC Nantes D 1-1 Home 12/1/2021 Stade Rennes W 2-1 Away 12/4/2021 Troyes W 2-1 Home 12/12/2021 Olympique Lyon - Home 12/22/2021 Girondins Bordeaux - Away 1/8/2022 FC Lorient - Home 1/16/2022 Olympique Marseille - Away

Olympique Lyon Schedule