Lille OSC vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
RC Lens matches up against Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday, April 16. The two Ligue 1 teams will play at 3:00 PM ET. Lille is seventh in the league table, with 48 points. RC Lens is eighth, with 47.
How to Watch Lille vs. RC Lens
- Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lille and RC Lens Stats
- Lille is 12th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (39 in 31 games), and RC Lens is 10th in goals allowed (40 in 31).
- RC Lens puts up 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and Lille allows 1.2 per game (ninth in league).
- Lille has a goal differential of +3 for the season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- RC Lens' goal differential is +8, which is seventh in the league.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer this year, with 13 goals in 31 games (fifth in league).
- Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 28 league games.
- Renato Sanches is Lille's leader in assists, with five in 20 games (17th in league).
RC Lens Key Players
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
FC Nantes
W 1-0
Away
4/2/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
D 0-0
Home
4/10/2022
Angers
D 1-1
Away
4/16/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
4/20/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
4/24/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
5/1/2022
Troyes
-
Away
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 3-1
Home
4/3/2022
Strasbourg
L 1-0
Away
4/10/2022
Nice
W 3-0
Home
4/16/2022
Lille
-
Away
4/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
4/23/2022
PSG
-
Away
4/30/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
How To Watch
April
16
2022
Lille vs. RC Lens
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)