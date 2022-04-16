Lille OSC vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RC Lens matches up against Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday, April 16. The two Ligue 1 teams will play at 3:00 PM ET. Lille is seventh in the league table, with 48 points. RC Lens is eighth, with 47.

How to Watch Lille vs. RC Lens

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille and RC Lens Stats

  • Lille is 12th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (39 in 31 games), and RC Lens is 10th in goals allowed (40 in 31).
  • RC Lens puts up 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and Lille allows 1.2 per game (ninth in league).
  • Lille has a goal differential of +3 for the season, which ranks 10th in the league.
  • RC Lens' goal differential is +8, which is seventh in the league.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer this year, with 13 goals in 31 games (fifth in league).
  • Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 28 league games.
  • Renato Sanches is Lille's leader in assists, with five in 20 games (17th in league).

RC Lens Key Players

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

FC Nantes

W 1-0

Away

4/2/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

D 0-0

Home

4/10/2022

Angers

D 1-1

Away

4/16/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

4/20/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

4/24/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

5/1/2022

Troyes

-

Away

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 3-1

Home

4/3/2022

Strasbourg

L 1-0

Away

4/10/2022

Nice

W 3-0

Home

4/16/2022

Lille

-

Away

4/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

4/23/2022

PSG

-

Away

4/30/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Lille vs. RC Lens

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
