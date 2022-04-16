Lille OSC vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

RC Lens matches up against Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday, April 16. The two Ligue 1 teams will play at 3:00 PM ET. Lille is seventh in the league table, with 48 points. RC Lens is eighth, with 47.

How to Watch Lille vs. RC Lens

Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Stade Pierre Mauroy Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille and RC Lens Stats

Lille is 12th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (39 in 31 games), and RC Lens is 10th in goals allowed (40 in 31).

RC Lens puts up 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and Lille allows 1.2 per game (ninth in league).

Lille has a goal differential of +3 for the season, which ranks 10th in the league.

RC Lens' goal differential is +8, which is seventh in the league.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer this year, with 13 goals in 31 games (fifth in league).

Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 28 league games.

Renato Sanches is Lille's leader in assists, with five in 20 games (17th in league).

RC Lens Key Players

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/19/2022 FC Nantes W 1-0 Away 4/2/2022 Girondins Bordeaux D 0-0 Home 4/10/2022 Angers D 1-1 Away 4/16/2022 RC Lens - Home 4/20/2022 Stade Reims - Away 4/24/2022 Strasbourg - Home 5/1/2022 Troyes - Away

RC Lens Schedule