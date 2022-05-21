Lille OSC vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Stade Rennes and Lille OSC will meet in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes currently has 65 points, and is fourth in the league table. Lille has 54 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. Stade Rennes

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Lille and Stade Rennes Stats

Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 in goals scored (80 in 37 games), and Lille is 11th in goals conceded (46 in 37).

Lille puts up 1.2 goals per match (13th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes concedes one per game (sixth in league).

Stade Rennes' goal differential (+42) is second in the league.

Lille's goal differential is 0, which is 11th in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Stade Rennes is led by Martin Terrier, who has 21 goals (on 56 shots) in 36 league games.

Gaetan Laborde has 15 goals in 37 appearances, second-best on Stade Rennes.

Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has 12 in 37 games (third in league).

Lille Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 2-0 Home 5/11/2022 FC Nantes L 2-1 Away 5/14/2022 Olympique Marseille W 2-0 Home 5/21/2022 Lille - Away

Lille Schedule