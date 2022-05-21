Lille OSC vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stade Rennes and Lille OSC will meet in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes currently has 65 points, and is fourth in the league table. Lille has 54 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Lille vs. Stade Rennes
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lille and Stade Rennes Stats
- Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 in goals scored (80 in 37 games), and Lille is 11th in goals conceded (46 in 37).
- Lille puts up 1.2 goals per match (13th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes concedes one per game (sixth in league).
- Stade Rennes' goal differential (+42) is second in the league.
- Lille's goal differential is 0, which is 11th in the league.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Stade Rennes is led by Martin Terrier, who has 21 goals (on 56 shots) in 36 league games.
- Gaetan Laborde has 15 goals in 37 appearances, second-best on Stade Rennes.
- Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has 12 in 37 games (third in league).
Lille Key Players
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 2-0
Home
5/11/2022
FC Nantes
L 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 2-0
Home
5/21/2022
Lille
-
Away
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Troyes
L 3-0
Away
5/6/2022
AS Monaco
L 2-1
Home
5/14/2022
Nice
W 3-1
Away
5/21/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
How To Watch
May
21
2022
Lille vs. Rennes
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)