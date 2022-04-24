Lille OSC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Sunday in Ligue 1 will include Lille OSC versus Strasbourg, with action getting underway from Stade Pierre Mauroy at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. Lille is ninth in the league, with 48 points. Strasbourg is fifth, with 56.

How to Watch Lille vs. Strasbourg

Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Match Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Stade Pierre Mauroy Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille and Strasbourg Stats

Lille is 13th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Strasbourg is fourth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).

Strasbourg has scored 55 goals in 33 matches (fourth in Ligue 1), and Lille has conceded 40 in 33 (ninth in league).

Lille is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

Strasbourg is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +20.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 50 shots) in 33 league games.

Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 28 appearances, second-best on Lille.

Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 22 league appearances.

Strasbourg Key Players

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Angers D 1-1 Away 4/16/2022 RC Lens L 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Stade Reims L 2-1 Away 4/24/2022 Strasbourg - Home 5/1/2022 Troyes - Away 5/6/2022 AS Monaco - Home 5/14/2022 Nice - Away

Strasbourg Schedule