Lille OSC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in Ligue 1 will include Lille OSC versus Strasbourg, with action getting underway from Stade Pierre Mauroy at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. Lille is ninth in the league, with 48 points. Strasbourg is fifth, with 56.

How to Watch Lille vs. Strasbourg

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille and Strasbourg Stats

  • Lille is 13th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Strasbourg is fourth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
  • Strasbourg has scored 55 goals in 33 matches (fourth in Ligue 1), and Lille has conceded 40 in 33 (ninth in league).
  • Lille is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +1.
  • Strasbourg is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +20.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 50 shots) in 33 league games.
  • Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 28 appearances, second-best on Lille.
  • Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 22 league appearances.

Strasbourg Key Players

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Angers

D 1-1

Away

4/16/2022

RC Lens

L 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Stade Reims

L 2-1

Away

4/24/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

5/1/2022

Troyes

-

Away

5/6/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

5/14/2022

Nice

-

Away

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Olympique Lyon

D 1-1

Home

4/17/2022

Troyes

D 1-1

Away

4/20/2022

Stade Rennes

W 2-1

Home

4/24/2022

Lille

-

Away

4/29/2022

PSG

-

Home

5/7/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

5/14/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Lille vs. Strasbourg

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana in College Baseball

By Adam Childs29 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs29 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Softball

By Adam Childs29 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch LSU at Georgia in College Softball

By Christine Brown29 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Albany at Yale in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar29 minutes ago
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs Simba SC

By Justin Carter39 minutes ago
Salah-Goal-Liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Everton

By Matthew Beighle59 minutes ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs Strasbourg

By Tom Sunderland1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy