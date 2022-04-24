Lille OSC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in Ligue 1 will include Lille OSC versus Strasbourg, with action getting underway from Stade Pierre Mauroy at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. Lille is ninth in the league, with 48 points. Strasbourg is fifth, with 56.
How to Watch Lille vs. Strasbourg
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
Lille and Strasbourg Stats
- Lille is 13th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Strasbourg is fourth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
- Strasbourg has scored 55 goals in 33 matches (fourth in Ligue 1), and Lille has conceded 40 in 33 (ninth in league).
- Lille is 10th in the league in goal differential, at +1.
- Strasbourg is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +20.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David is Lille's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 50 shots) in 33 league games.
- Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 28 appearances, second-best on Lille.
- Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 22 league appearances.
Strasbourg Key Players
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Angers
D 1-1
Away
4/16/2022
RC Lens
L 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Stade Reims
L 2-1
Away
4/24/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
5/1/2022
Troyes
-
Away
5/6/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
5/14/2022
Nice
-
Away
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Olympique Lyon
D 1-1
Home
4/17/2022
Troyes
D 1-1
Away
4/20/2022
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Home
4/24/2022
Lille
-
Away
4/29/2022
PSG
-
Home
5/7/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
5/14/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
