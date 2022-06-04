Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

UEFA Nations League action on Saturday will include Lithuania playing Luxembourg. The two squads will start their contest at 12:00 PM ET from LFF Stadium, airing on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Lithuania vs. Luxembourg

Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: LFF Stadium

Lithuania and Luxembourg Stats

Lithuania was 51st in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (four goals overall, 0.5 per game), and Luxembourg conceded 18 overall (2.3 per game).

In World Cup qualifying play, Luxembourg put up eight goals in eight games, and Lithuania allowed 19.

With four goals scored and 19 conceded, Lithuania was 45th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.

Luxembourg was 40th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying action at -10.

Lithuania Players to Watch

In eight World Cup qualifiers for Lithuania, Justas Lasickas scored one goal and had one assist.

In seven World Cup qualifiers, Fedor Cernych tallied two goals.

Arvydas Novikovas failed to score but had two assists in the qualifiers.

In the qualifying campaign, Ovidijus Verbickas had one assist (but no goals).

Luxembourg Players to Watch

The most recent World Cup qualifying cycle saw Gerson Rodrigues tally five goals and two assists in seven matches for Luxembourg.

Rodrigues was an important part of Troyes' scoring attack, recording one goal and one assist in 13 Ligue 1 games.

In the World Cup qualifiers (over eight matches played), Danel Sinani piled up two assists for Luxembourg without scoring a goal.

Christopher Martins collected one assist for Luxembourg in the last World Cup qualifiers, but he failed to score a goal.

In the World Cup qualifying (playing in eight matches), Luxembourg's Sebastien Thill scored one goal.

Lithuania Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Luxembourg June 4 - Home Turkey June 7 - Home Faroe Islands June 11 - Away Turkey June 14 - Away

Luxembourg Schedule