Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

How to Watch Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UEFA Nations League action on Saturday will include Lithuania playing Luxembourg. The two squads will start their contest at 12:00 PM ET from LFF Stadium, airing on FOX Sports Networks.
How to Watch Lithuania vs. Luxembourg
- Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: LFF Stadium
Lithuania and Luxembourg Stats
- Lithuania was 51st in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (four goals overall, 0.5 per game), and Luxembourg conceded 18 overall (2.3 per game).
- In World Cup qualifying play, Luxembourg put up eight goals in eight games, and Lithuania allowed 19.
- With four goals scored and 19 conceded, Lithuania was 45th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.
- Luxembourg was 40th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying action at -10.
Lithuania Players to Watch
- In eight World Cup qualifiers for Lithuania, Justas Lasickas scored one goal and had one assist.
- In seven World Cup qualifiers, Fedor Cernych tallied two goals.
- Arvydas Novikovas failed to score but had two assists in the qualifiers.
- In the qualifying campaign, Ovidijus Verbickas had one assist (but no goals).
Luxembourg Players to Watch
- The most recent World Cup qualifying cycle saw Gerson Rodrigues tally five goals and two assists in seven matches for Luxembourg.
- Rodrigues was an important part of Troyes' scoring attack, recording one goal and one assist in 13 Ligue 1 games.
- In the World Cup qualifiers (over eight matches played), Danel Sinani piled up two assists for Luxembourg without scoring a goal.
- Christopher Martins collected one assist for Luxembourg in the last World Cup qualifiers, but he failed to score a goal.
- In the World Cup qualifying (playing in eight matches), Luxembourg's Sebastien Thill scored one goal.
Lithuania Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Luxembourg
June 4
-
Home
Turkey
June 7
-
Home
Faroe Islands
June 11
-
Away
Turkey
June 14
-
Away
Luxembourg Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Lithuania
June 4
-
Away
Faroe Islands
June 7
-
Away
Turkey
June 11
-
Home
Faroe Islands
June 14
-
Home
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Lithuania vs. Luxembourg
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
