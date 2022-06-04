Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action on Saturday will include Lithuania playing Luxembourg. The two squads will start their contest at 12:00 PM ET from LFF Stadium, airing on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Lithuania vs. Luxembourg

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: LFF Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Lithuania and Luxembourg Stats

  • Lithuania was 51st in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (four goals overall, 0.5 per game), and Luxembourg conceded 18 overall (2.3 per game).
  • In World Cup qualifying play, Luxembourg put up eight goals in eight games, and Lithuania allowed 19.
  • With four goals scored and 19 conceded, Lithuania was 45th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.
  • Luxembourg was 40th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying action at -10.

Lithuania Players to Watch

  • In eight World Cup qualifiers for Lithuania, Justas Lasickas scored one goal and had one assist.
  • In seven World Cup qualifiers, Fedor Cernych tallied two goals.
  • Arvydas Novikovas failed to score but had two assists in the qualifiers.
  • In the qualifying campaign, Ovidijus Verbickas had one assist (but no goals).

Luxembourg Players to Watch

  • The most recent World Cup qualifying cycle saw Gerson Rodrigues tally five goals and two assists in seven matches for Luxembourg.
  • Rodrigues was an important part of Troyes' scoring attack, recording one goal and one assist in 13 Ligue 1 games.
  • In the World Cup qualifiers (over eight matches played), Danel Sinani piled up two assists for Luxembourg without scoring a goal.
  • Christopher Martins collected one assist for Luxembourg in the last World Cup qualifiers, but he failed to score a goal.
  • In the World Cup qualifying (playing in eight matches), Luxembourg's Sebastien Thill scored one goal.

Lithuania Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Luxembourg

June 4

-

Home

Turkey

June 7

-

Home

Faroe Islands

June 11

-

Away

Turkey

June 14

-

Away

Luxembourg Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Lithuania

June 4

-

Away

Faroe Islands

June 7

-

Away

Turkey

June 11

-

Home

Faroe Islands

June 14

-

Home

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Lithuania vs. Luxembourg

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
