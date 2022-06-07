Lithuania vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lithuania vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Turkey plays Lithuania at LFF Stadium on Tuesday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Lithuania vs. Turkey

  • Match Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: LFF Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Lithuania and Turkey Stats

  • Lithuania has not scored a goal yet in this tournament, and Turkey has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Lithuania scored four goals (0.5 per game) and Turkey allowed 19 goals (1.7 per game).
  • With four goals in one matches, Turkey is third in the UEFA Nations League. On the other hand, Lithuania has conceded two goals in one matches, 28th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Turkey scored 28 goals (2.5 per game) and Lithuania conceded 19 goals (2.4 per game).
  • With 0 goals scored and 2 conceded, Lithuania is 39th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential (and it was -15 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • Turkey has outscored opponents 4-0 and its +4 goal differential is second in the UEFA Nations League. It was +9 in the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Lithuania Players to Watch

  • Lithuania's Fedor Cernych had two goals (but no assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • During World Cup qualifying, Arvydas Novikovas had two assists.
  • Justas Lasickas had one goal and one assist for Lithuania during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Rolandas Baravykas had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Turkey Players to Watch

  • In this competition, Halil Dervisoglu has one goal (zero assists) for Turkey. In World Cup qualifying, he posted three goals with no assists.
  • Burak Yilmaz collected six goals and three assists for Turkey in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Yilmaz was an important part of Lille OSC's scoring attack, collecting five goals and three assists in 32 Ligue 1 games.
  • Hakan Calhanoglu has recorded one assist in this tournament. In World Cup qualifying, he had three goals and five assists.
  • With seven goals and 13 assists in 36 Serie A games, Calhanoglu was a key contributor to Inter Milan's scoring attack.
  • Cengiz Under has scored one goal for Turkey in the current tournament. He also posted two goals and four assists during the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Over the span of 33 Ligue 1 games, Under supported Olympique Marseille's offense with 10 goals (20th) and two assists.
  • Kerem Akturkoglu recorded three goals in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Lithuania Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Luxembourg

June 4

L 2-0

Home

Turkey

June 7

-

Home

Faroe Islands

June 11

-

Away

Turkey

June 14

-

Away

Faroe Islands

September 22

-

Home

Turkey Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Faroe Islands

June 4

W 4-0

Home

Lithuania

June 7

-

Away

Luxembourg

June 11

-

Away

Lithuania

June 14

-

Home

Luxembourg

September 22

-

Home

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Lithuania vs Turkey

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
