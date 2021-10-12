    • October 12, 2021
    How to Watch Lithuania vs. Switzerland in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Switzerland looks for a win against Lithuania to move up the Group C standings in World Cup Qualifying competition.
    Tuesday's World Cup qualifying match between Switzerland (11 points) and Lithuania (3 points) looks like a mismatch but holds importance for a Swiss team looking to move up the Group C standings.

    Switzerland enters Tuesday three points behind first-place Italy in the group. A win would move the team into a tie in points with Italy heading into the Nov. 12 matchup between the top contenders.

    How to Watch Lithuania vs. Switzerland in World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Live stream the Lithuania vs. Switzerland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Switzerland has already beaten Lithuania once, a 1-0 victory back in March. Xherdan Shaqiri scored the only goal of that match.

    Two of the Swiss team's last three games ended in draws.

    Lithuania has one win and five losses through its six qualifying matches.

    That one victory came against Bulgaria on Saturday, as Lithuania exploded for three goals. The team had scored just one goal in the tournament coming into Saturday's game, but two late goals by Fedor Cernych turned a close 1–1 battle into a 3–1 victory, giving Lithuania its first three points.

