Liverpool FC vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Saturday includes Liverpool FC playing Aston Villa. The two teams will hit the pitch at 10:00 AM ET from Anfield, broadcast on USA Network. Liverpool is second in the league, with 34 points. Aston Villa is 11th, with 19.
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
- Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Anfield
Liverpool and Aston Villa Stats
- Liverpool scores 2.9 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and Aston Villa gives up 1.6 per game (15th in league).
- Aston Villa is scoring 1.4 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Liverpool is giving up 0.8 per match (third in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Liverpool is first in the league, at +32.
- In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa is 12th in the league, at -3.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 43 shots) in 15 league games.
- Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 26 shots, 1.7 per game) in 15 league appearances.
- Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has eight in 15 games (first in league).
Aston Villa Key Players
- Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's top goal-scorer this year, with four in 13 games (19th in league).
- John McGinn is Aston Villa's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 14 league games.
- Aston Villa's top facilitator is McGinn, with two assists in 14 games (24th in league).
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Arsenal
W 4-0
Home
12/1/2021
Everton
W 4-1
Away
12/4/2021
Wolverhampton
W 1-0
Away
12/11/2021
Aston Villa
-
Home
12/16/2021
Newcastle
-
Home
12/19/2021
Tottenham
-
Away
12/26/2021
Leeds
-
Home
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Crystal Palace
W 2-1
Away
12/1/2021
Manchester City
L 2-1
Home
12/5/2021
Leicester City
W 2-1
Home
12/11/2021
Liverpool
-
Away
12/14/2021
Norwich City
-
Away
12/26/2021
Chelsea
-
Home
12/18/2021
Burnley
-
Home
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
