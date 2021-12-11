Liverpool FC vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Premier League action on Saturday includes Liverpool FC playing Aston Villa. The two teams will hit the pitch at 10:00 AM ET from Anfield, broadcast on USA Network. Liverpool is second in the league, with 34 points. Aston Villa is 11th, with 19.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Liverpool and Aston Villa Stats

Liverpool scores 2.9 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and Aston Villa gives up 1.6 per game (15th in league).

Aston Villa is scoring 1.4 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Liverpool is giving up 0.8 per match (third in league).

In terms of goal differential, Liverpool is first in the league, at +32.

In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa is 12th in the league, at -3.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 43 shots) in 15 league games.

Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 26 shots, 1.7 per game) in 15 league appearances.

Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has eight in 15 games (first in league).

Aston Villa Key Players

Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's top goal-scorer this year, with four in 13 games (19th in league).

John McGinn is Aston Villa's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 14 league games.

Aston Villa's top facilitator is McGinn, with two assists in 14 games (24th in league).

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Arsenal W 4-0 Home 12/1/2021 Everton W 4-1 Away 12/4/2021 Wolverhampton W 1-0 Away 12/11/2021 Aston Villa - Home 12/16/2021 Newcastle - Home 12/19/2021 Tottenham - Away 12/26/2021 Leeds - Home

Aston Villa Schedule