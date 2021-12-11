Liverpool FC vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Premier League action on Saturday includes Liverpool FC playing Aston Villa. The two teams will hit the pitch at 10:00 AM ET from Anfield, broadcast on USA Network. Liverpool is second in the league, with 34 points. Aston Villa is 11th, with 19.

    How to Watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

    Liverpool and Aston Villa Stats

    • Liverpool scores 2.9 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and Aston Villa gives up 1.6 per game (15th in league).
    • Aston Villa is scoring 1.4 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Liverpool is giving up 0.8 per match (third in league).
    • In terms of goal differential, Liverpool is first in the league, at +32.
    • In terms of goal differential, Aston Villa is 12th in the league, at -3.

    Liverpool Key Players

    • Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 43 shots) in 15 league games.
    • Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 26 shots, 1.7 per game) in 15 league appearances.
    • Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has eight in 15 games (first in league).

    Aston Villa Key Players

    • Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's top goal-scorer this year, with four in 13 games (19th in league).
    • John McGinn is Aston Villa's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 14 league games.
    • Aston Villa's top facilitator is McGinn, with two assists in 14 games (24th in league).

    Liverpool Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Arsenal

    W 4-0

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Everton

    W 4-1

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wolverhampton

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Aston Villa

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Newcastle

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Tottenham

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Leeds

    -

    Home

    Aston Villa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Crystal Palace

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Manchester City

    L 2-1

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Leicester City

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Liverpool

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Norwich City

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Chelsea

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Burnley

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    10:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

