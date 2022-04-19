Liverpool FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liverpool FC and Manchester United will meet at Anfield on Tuesday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will kick off on April 19 at 3:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. Liverpool is currently second in the league, with 73 points. Manchester United is fifth, with 54.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United Stats

  • Liverpool puts up 2.5 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and Manchester United concedes 1.4 per match (10th in league).
  • Manchester United has scored 52 goals in 32 games (fifth in the Premier League), and Liverpool has given up 22 in 31 (second in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Liverpool is first in the league, at +57.
  • Manchester United is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +8.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Mohamed Salah has 20 goals in 29 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and first in the league.
  • Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals in 29 league games.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 12 in 28 games (first in league).

Manchester United Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Arsenal

W 2-0

Away

4/2/2022

Watford

W 2-0

Home

4/10/2022

Manchester City

D 2-2

Away

4/19/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

4/24/2022

Everton

-

Home

4/30/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

5/7/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Leicester City

D 1-1

Home

4/9/2022

Everton

L 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Norwich City

W 3-2

Home

4/19/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

4/23/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

4/28/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

5/2/2022

Brentford

-

Home

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
