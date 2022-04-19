Liverpool FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liverpool FC and Manchester United will meet at Anfield on Tuesday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will kick off on April 19 at 3:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. Liverpool is currently second in the league, with 73 points. Manchester United is fifth, with 54.
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United
- Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Anfield
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Liverpool and Manchester United Stats
- Liverpool puts up 2.5 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and Manchester United concedes 1.4 per match (10th in league).
- Manchester United has scored 52 goals in 32 games (fifth in the Premier League), and Liverpool has given up 22 in 31 (second in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Liverpool is first in the league, at +57.
- Manchester United is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +8.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah has 20 goals in 29 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and first in the league.
- Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals in 29 league games.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 12 in 28 games (first in league).
Manchester United Key Players
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Arsenal
W 2-0
Away
4/2/2022
Watford
W 2-0
Home
4/10/2022
Manchester City
D 2-2
Away
4/19/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
4/24/2022
Everton
-
Home
4/30/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
5/7/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Leicester City
D 1-1
Home
4/9/2022
Everton
L 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Norwich City
W 3-2
Home
4/19/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
4/23/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
4/28/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
5/2/2022
Brentford
-
Home
How To Watch
April
19
2022
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)