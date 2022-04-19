Liverpool FC vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Liverpool FC and Manchester United will meet at Anfield on Tuesday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will kick off on April 19 at 3:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. Liverpool is currently second in the league, with 73 points. Manchester United is fifth, with 54.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United Stats

Liverpool puts up 2.5 goals per match (first in the Premier League), and Manchester United concedes 1.4 per match (10th in league).

Manchester United has scored 52 goals in 32 games (fifth in the Premier League), and Liverpool has given up 22 in 31 (second in league).

In terms of goal differential, Liverpool is first in the league, at +57.

Manchester United is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +8.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah has 20 goals in 29 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and first in the league.

Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals in 29 league games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 12 in 28 games (first in league).

Manchester United Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/16/2022 Arsenal W 2-0 Away 4/2/2022 Watford W 2-0 Home 4/10/2022 Manchester City D 2-2 Away 4/19/2022 Manchester United - Home 4/24/2022 Everton - Home 4/30/2022 Newcastle - Away 5/7/2022 Tottenham - Home

Manchester United Schedule