Liverpool FC vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid matches up against Liverpool FC at Stade de France on Saturday, May 28. The Champions League foes will play at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Stade de France

Liverpool and Real Madrid Stats

Liverpool has scored 2.5 goals per game in Champions League play, and Real Madrid has allowed 1.2 per game.

Real Madrid is scoring 2.3 goals per match in Champions League play and Liverpool is conceding 1.1 per match.

Liverpool has a +17 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.

Real Madrid's goal differential is at +14 in this tournament.

Liverpool Key Players

Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has eight goals (on 26 shots) in 12 Champions League games.

Sadio Mane has five goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 12 Champions League appearances, second-best on the team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has three assists in 11 games -- tops on Liverpool, and 11th in the Champions League.

Real Madrid Key Players

Karim Benzema is Real Madrid's top goal-scorer this year, with 15 in 11 games (first in Champions League).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Rodrygo, with five goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 11 Champions League appearances.

Vinicius Junior has six assists in 12 games -- the best mark on Real Madrid, and second in the entire Champions League.

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Benfica D 3-3 Home 4/27/2022 Villarreal W 2-0 Home 5/3/2022 Villarreal W 3-2 Away 5/28/2022 Real Madrid - Home

Real Madrid Schedule