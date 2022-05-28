Liverpool FC vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid matches up against Liverpool FC at Stade de France on Saturday, May 28. The Champions League foes will play at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Stade de France
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Liverpool and Real Madrid Stats

  • Liverpool has scored 2.5 goals per game in Champions League play, and Real Madrid has allowed 1.2 per game.
  • Real Madrid is scoring 2.3 goals per match in Champions League play and Liverpool is conceding 1.1 per match.
  • Liverpool has a +17 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
  • Real Madrid's goal differential is at +14 in this tournament.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has eight goals (on 26 shots) in 12 Champions League games.
  • Sadio Mane has five goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 12 Champions League appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold has three assists in 11 games -- tops on Liverpool, and 11th in the Champions League.

Real Madrid Key Players

  • Karim Benzema is Real Madrid's top goal-scorer this year, with 15 in 11 games (first in Champions League).
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Rodrygo, with five goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 11 Champions League appearances.
  • Vinicius Junior has six assists in 12 games -- the best mark on Real Madrid, and second in the entire Champions League.

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Benfica

D 3-3

Home

4/27/2022

Villarreal

W 2-0

Home

5/3/2022

Villarreal

W 3-2

Away

5/28/2022

Real Madrid

-

Home

Real Madrid Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Chelsea

L 3-2

Home

4/26/2022

Manchester City

L 4-3

Away

5/4/2022

Manchester City

W 3-1

Home

5/28/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Final: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
