Liverpool FC vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Real Madrid matches up against Liverpool FC at Stade de France on Saturday, May 28. The Champions League foes will play at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
- Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Stade de France
Liverpool and Real Madrid Stats
- Liverpool has scored 2.5 goals per game in Champions League play, and Real Madrid has allowed 1.2 per game.
- Real Madrid is scoring 2.3 goals per match in Champions League play and Liverpool is conceding 1.1 per match.
- Liverpool has a +17 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
- Real Madrid's goal differential is at +14 in this tournament.
Liverpool Key Players
- Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has eight goals (on 26 shots) in 12 Champions League games.
- Sadio Mane has five goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 12 Champions League appearances, second-best on the team.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold has three assists in 11 games -- tops on Liverpool, and 11th in the Champions League.
Real Madrid Key Players
- Karim Benzema is Real Madrid's top goal-scorer this year, with 15 in 11 games (first in Champions League).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Rodrygo, with five goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 11 Champions League appearances.
- Vinicius Junior has six assists in 12 games -- the best mark on Real Madrid, and second in the entire Champions League.
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Benfica
D 3-3
Home
4/27/2022
Villarreal
W 2-0
Home
5/3/2022
Villarreal
W 3-2
Away
5/28/2022
Real Madrid
-
Home
Real Madrid Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Chelsea
L 3-2
Home
4/26/2022
Manchester City
L 4-3
Away
5/4/2022
Manchester City
W 3-1
Home
5/28/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
