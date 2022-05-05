Liverpool FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Saturday in the Premier League will include Liverpool FC versus Tottenham Hotspur, with action starting from Anfield at 2:45 PM ET on USA Network. Liverpool has 82 points, and is second in the league. Tottenham has 61 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Anfield

Liverpool and Tottenham Stats

Liverpool is first in the Premier League offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Tottenham is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).

Tottenham is scoring 1.7 goals per game (fourth in the Premier League), and Liverpool is giving up 0.6 per game (second in league).

Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +64.

Tottenham has a goal differential of +20 for the season, fourth in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah has 22 goals in 32 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and first in the league.

Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 61 shots, 1.9 per game) in 32 league appearances.

Salah is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 12 (on 41 chances created) in 32 league appearances.

Tottenham Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Manchester United W 4-0 Home 4/24/2022 Everton W 2-0 Home 4/30/2022 Newcastle W 1-0 Away 5/7/2022 Tottenham - Home 5/10/2022 Aston Villa - Away 5/17/2022 Southampton - Away 5/22/2022 Wolverhampton - Home

Tottenham Schedule