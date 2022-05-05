Liverpool FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in the Premier League will include Liverpool FC versus Tottenham Hotspur, with action starting from Anfield at 2:45 PM ET on USA Network. Liverpool has 82 points, and is second in the league. Tottenham has 61 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Tottenham Stats

  • Liverpool is first in the Premier League offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Tottenham is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
  • Tottenham is scoring 1.7 goals per game (fourth in the Premier League), and Liverpool is giving up 0.6 per game (second in league).
  • Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +64.
  • Tottenham has a goal differential of +20 for the season, fourth in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Mohamed Salah has 22 goals in 32 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and first in the league.
  • Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 61 shots, 1.9 per game) in 32 league appearances.
  • Salah is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 12 (on 41 chances created) in 32 league appearances.

Tottenham Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Manchester United

W 4-0

Home

4/24/2022

Everton

W 2-0

Home

4/30/2022

Newcastle

W 1-0

Away

5/7/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

5/10/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

5/17/2022

Southampton

-

Away

5/22/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Brighton

L 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

Brentford

D 0-0

Away

5/1/2022

Leicester City

W 3-1

Home

5/7/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

5/12/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

5/15/2022

Burnley

-

Home

5/22/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

