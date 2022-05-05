Liverpool FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in the Premier League will include Liverpool FC versus Tottenham Hotspur, with action starting from Anfield at 2:45 PM ET on USA Network. Liverpool has 82 points, and is second in the league. Tottenham has 61 points, and is in fifth place.
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Anfield
Liverpool and Tottenham Stats
- Liverpool is first in the Premier League offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Tottenham is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
- Tottenham is scoring 1.7 goals per game (fourth in the Premier League), and Liverpool is giving up 0.6 per game (second in league).
- Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +64.
- Tottenham has a goal differential of +20 for the season, fourth in the league.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah has 22 goals in 32 games -- No. 1 on Liverpool, and first in the league.
- Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 61 shots, 1.9 per game) in 32 league appearances.
- Salah is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 12 (on 41 chances created) in 32 league appearances.
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Manchester United
W 4-0
Home
4/24/2022
Everton
W 2-0
Home
4/30/2022
Newcastle
W 1-0
Away
5/7/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
5/10/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
5/17/2022
Southampton
-
Away
5/22/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Brighton
L 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
Brentford
D 0-0
Away
5/1/2022
Leicester City
W 3-1
Home
5/7/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
5/12/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
5/15/2022
Burnley
-
Home
5/22/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
