Liverpool FC vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's schedule in the Champions League will see Villarreal CF face off against Liverpool FC. The game at Anfield begins at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Villarreal
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Anfield
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Liverpool and Villarreal Stats
- Liverpool has scored 25 goals in 10 Champions League games, and Villarreal has conceded 11 in 10.
- Villarreal is scoring 1.8 goals per match in Champions League play and Liverpool is conceding 1.1 per game.
- Liverpool's goal differential is +14 in this event.
- Villarreal's goal differential is at +7 in this tournament.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah has eight goals in 10 games -- tops on Liverpool, and fourth in the Champions League.
- The second-leading scorer for Liverpool is Roberto Firmino, who has five goals in six games.
- Liverpool's leader in assists is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has two (on 11 chances created) in nine Champions League appearances.
Villarreal Key Players
- Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with six goals in 10 games (sixth in Champions League).
- Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's No. 2 scorer, with two goals in six Champions League games.
- Moreno is Villarreal's assist leader, with four (on five chances created) in six Champions League appearances.
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/8/2022
Inter Milan
L 1-0
Home
4/5/2022
Benfica
W 3-1
Away
4/13/2022
Benfica
D 3-3
Home
4/27/2022
Villarreal
-
Home
5/3/2022
Villarreal
-
Away
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Juventus
W 3-0
Away
4/6/2022
Bayern Munich
W 1-0
Home
4/12/2022
Bayern Munich
D 1-1
Away
4/27/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
5/3/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
