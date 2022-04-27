Liverpool FC vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday's schedule in the Champions League will see Villarreal CF face off against Liverpool FC. The game at Anfield begins at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Villarreal

Liverpool and Villarreal Stats

  • Liverpool has scored 25 goals in 10 Champions League games, and Villarreal has conceded 11 in 10.
  • Villarreal is scoring 1.8 goals per match in Champions League play and Liverpool is conceding 1.1 per game.
  • Liverpool's goal differential is +14 in this event.
  • Villarreal's goal differential is at +7 in this tournament.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Mohamed Salah has eight goals in 10 games -- tops on Liverpool, and fourth in the Champions League.
  • The second-leading scorer for Liverpool is Roberto Firmino, who has five goals in six games.
  • Liverpool's leader in assists is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has two (on 11 chances created) in nine Champions League appearances.

Villarreal Key Players

  • Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with six goals in 10 games (sixth in Champions League).
  • Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's No. 2 scorer, with two goals in six Champions League games.
  • Moreno is Villarreal's assist leader, with four (on five chances created) in six Champions League appearances.

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Inter Milan

L 1-0

Home

4/5/2022

Benfica

W 3-1

Away

4/13/2022

Benfica

D 3-3

Home

4/27/2022

Villarreal

-

Home

5/3/2022

Villarreal

-

Away

Villarreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Juventus

W 3-0

Away

4/6/2022

Bayern Munich

W 1-0

Home

4/12/2022

Bayern Munich

D 1-1

Away

4/27/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

5/3/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Liverpool vs. Villarreal

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
