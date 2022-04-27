Liverpool FC vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

Wednesday's schedule in the Champions League will see Villarreal CF face off against Liverpool FC. The game at Anfield begins at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Villarreal

Match Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Liverpool and Villarreal Stats

Liverpool has scored 25 goals in 10 Champions League games, and Villarreal has conceded 11 in 10.

Villarreal is scoring 1.8 goals per match in Champions League play and Liverpool is conceding 1.1 per game.

Liverpool's goal differential is +14 in this event.

Villarreal's goal differential is at +7 in this tournament.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah has eight goals in 10 games -- tops on Liverpool, and fourth in the Champions League.

The second-leading scorer for Liverpool is Roberto Firmino, who has five goals in six games.

Liverpool's leader in assists is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has two (on 11 chances created) in nine Champions League appearances.

Villarreal Key Players

Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with six goals in 10 games (sixth in Champions League).

Gerard Moreno is Villarreal's No. 2 scorer, with two goals in six Champions League games.

Moreno is Villarreal's assist leader, with four (on five chances created) in six Champions League appearances.

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/8/2022 Inter Milan L 1-0 Home 4/5/2022 Benfica W 3-1 Away 4/13/2022 Benfica D 3-3 Home 4/27/2022 Villarreal - Home 5/3/2022 Villarreal - Away

Villarreal Schedule