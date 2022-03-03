Liverpool FC and West Ham United will match up in the Premier League play on Saturday, March 5. The game at Anfield starts at 12:30 PM ET on NBC. With 60 points, Liverpool is second in the league. West Ham has 45 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. West Ham

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Anfield

Liverpool and West Ham Stats

Liverpool is first in the Premier League in goals scored (70 in 26 matches), and West Ham is ninth in goals allowed (34 in 27).

West Ham has scored 46 goals in 27 matches (fourth in the Premier League), and Liverpool has given up 20 in 26 (third in league).

Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +50.

West Ham has a goal differential of +12 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 19 goals (on 73 shots) in 24 league games.

Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 24 league games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 10 in 23 games (first in league).

West Ham Key Players

West Ham is led by Jarrod Bowen, with eight goals (on 39 shots) in 27 league games.

Michail Antonio has scored eight times in 26 appearances, tied for the team lead.

Bowen is West Ham's assist leader, with eight in 27 games (fourth in league).

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Burnley W 1-0 Away 2/19/2022 Norwich City W 3-1 Home 2/23/2022 Leeds W 6-0 Home 3/5/2022 West Ham - Home 3/12/2022 Brighton - Away 3/16/2022 Arsenal - Away 3/19/2022 Manchester United - Home

West Ham Schedule