How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liverpool FC and West Ham United will match up in the Premier League play on Saturday, March 5. The game at Anfield starts at 12:30 PM ET on NBC. With 60 points, Liverpool is second in the league. West Ham has 45 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. West Ham

Liverpool and West Ham Stats

  • Liverpool is first in the Premier League in goals scored (70 in 26 matches), and West Ham is ninth in goals allowed (34 in 27).
  • West Ham has scored 46 goals in 27 matches (fourth in the Premier League), and Liverpool has given up 20 in 26 (third in league).
  • Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +50.
  • West Ham has a goal differential of +12 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 19 goals (on 73 shots) in 24 league games.
  • Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 24 league games.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 10 in 23 games (first in league).

West Ham Key Players

  • West Ham is led by Jarrod Bowen, with eight goals (on 39 shots) in 27 league games.
  • Michail Antonio has scored eight times in 26 appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Bowen is West Ham's assist leader, with eight in 27 games (fourth in league).

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Burnley

W 1-0

Away

2/19/2022

Norwich City

W 3-1

Home

2/23/2022

Leeds

W 6-0

Home

3/5/2022

West Ham

-

Home

3/12/2022

Brighton

-

Away

3/16/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

3/19/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

West Ham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Leicester City

D 2-2

Away

2/19/2022

Newcastle

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

Wolverhampton

W 1-0

Home

3/5/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

3/13/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

3/20/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

4/3/2022

Everton

-

Home

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Liverpool vs. West Ham United

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

