How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liverpool FC and West Ham United will match up in the Premier League play on Saturday, March 5. The game at Anfield starts at 12:30 PM ET on NBC. With 60 points, Liverpool is second in the league. West Ham has 45 points, and is in fifth place.
How to Watch Liverpool vs. West Ham
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Anfield
Liverpool and West Ham Stats
- Liverpool is first in the Premier League in goals scored (70 in 26 matches), and West Ham is ninth in goals allowed (34 in 27).
- West Ham has scored 46 goals in 27 matches (fourth in the Premier League), and Liverpool has given up 20 in 26 (third in league).
- Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +50.
- West Ham has a goal differential of +12 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Liverpool Key Players
- Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 19 goals (on 73 shots) in 24 league games.
- Diogo Jota is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 24 league games.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool's leader in assists, with 10 in 23 games (first in league).
West Ham Key Players
- West Ham is led by Jarrod Bowen, with eight goals (on 39 shots) in 27 league games.
- Michail Antonio has scored eight times in 26 appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Bowen is West Ham's assist leader, with eight in 27 games (fourth in league).
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Burnley
W 1-0
Away
2/19/2022
Norwich City
W 3-1
Home
2/23/2022
Leeds
W 6-0
Home
3/5/2022
West Ham
-
Home
3/12/2022
Brighton
-
Away
3/16/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
3/19/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Leicester City
D 2-2
Away
2/19/2022
Newcastle
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Wolverhampton
W 1-0
Home
3/5/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
3/13/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
3/20/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
4/3/2022
Everton
-
Home
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Liverpool vs. West Ham United
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
