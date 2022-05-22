Liverpool FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

On Sunday, Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off in Premier League action. The squads will battle at 11:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Anfield. Liverpool currently has 89 points, and is second in the league table. Wolverhampton has 51 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Anfield

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Stats

Liverpool has scored 91 goals in 37 matches (second in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton has given up 40 in 37 (fourth in league).

Wolverhampton is 17th in the Premier League offensively (one goal per game), and Liverpool is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).

Liverpool is second in the league in goal differential, at +66.

Wolverhampton's goal differential (-3) is 11th in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah has 22 goals in 34 games -- tops on Liverpool, and first in the league.

The second-leading scorer for Liverpool is Diogo Jota, who has 15 goals in 35 games.

Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has 12 (on 43 chances created) in 34 league appearances.

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Tottenham D 1-1 Home 5/10/2022 Aston Villa W 2-1 Away 5/17/2022 Southampton W 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Wolverhampton - Home

