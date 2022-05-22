Liverpool FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off in Premier League action. The squads will battle at 11:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Anfield. Liverpool currently has 89 points, and is second in the league table. Wolverhampton has 51 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Stats

  • Liverpool has scored 91 goals in 37 matches (second in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton has given up 40 in 37 (fourth in league).
  • Wolverhampton is 17th in the Premier League offensively (one goal per game), and Liverpool is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).
  • Liverpool is second in the league in goal differential, at +66.
  • Wolverhampton's goal differential (-3) is 11th in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Mohamed Salah has 22 goals in 34 games -- tops on Liverpool, and first in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for Liverpool is Diogo Jota, who has 15 goals in 35 games.
  • Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has 12 (on 43 chances created) in 34 league appearances.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Tottenham

D 1-1

Home

5/10/2022

Aston Villa

W 2-1

Away

5/17/2022

Southampton

W 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Chelsea

D 2-2

Away

5/11/2022

Manchester City

L 5-1

Home

5/15/2022

Norwich City

D 1-1

Home

5/22/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
