Liverpool FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Liverpool FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off in Premier League action. The squads will battle at 11:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network from Anfield. Liverpool currently has 89 points, and is second in the league table. Wolverhampton has 51 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Anfield
Liverpool and Wolverhampton Stats
- Liverpool has scored 91 goals in 37 matches (second in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton has given up 40 in 37 (fourth in league).
- Wolverhampton is 17th in the Premier League offensively (one goal per game), and Liverpool is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).
- Liverpool is second in the league in goal differential, at +66.
- Wolverhampton's goal differential (-3) is 11th in the league.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah has 22 goals in 34 games -- tops on Liverpool, and first in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for Liverpool is Diogo Jota, who has 15 goals in 35 games.
- Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has 12 (on 43 chances created) in 34 league appearances.
Wolverhampton Key Players
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Tottenham
D 1-1
Home
5/10/2022
Aston Villa
W 2-1
Away
5/17/2022
Southampton
W 2-1
Away
5/22/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Chelsea
D 2-2
Away
5/11/2022
Manchester City
L 5-1
Home
5/15/2022
Norwich City
D 1-1
Home
5/22/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
