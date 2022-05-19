Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin FC takes on Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, May 18. The two MLS teams will battle at 10:30 PM ET. LAFC has 23 points, ranking first in the league. Austin FC has 20 points, and is third overall.
How to Watch LAFC vs. Austin FC
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
LAFC and Austin FC Stats
- LAFC has scored 23 goals in 11 matches (first in MLS), and Austin FC has conceded 11 in 11 (sixth in league).
- Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (23 in 11 matches), and LAFC is seventh in goals conceded (12 in 11).
- LAFC's goal differential is +11, which is second in the league.
- Austin FC has a goal differential of +12 on the season, which is first in the league.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals (on 17 shots) in 11 league games.
Also atop the scoring charts for LAFC is Vela, who has four goals in 11 games.
- Vela has three assists in 11 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 15th in the league.
Austin FC Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
Philadelphia
D 2-2
Home
5/14/2022
Colorado
L 2-0
Away
5/18/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
5/21/2022
Columbus
-
Away
5/28/2022
San Jose
-
Home
6/18/2022
Seattle
-
Away
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Away
5/8/2022
Los Angeles
L 1-0
Home
5/14/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 2-1
Away
5/18/2022
LAFC
-
Away
5/22/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
5/29/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
6/18/2022
Montreal
-
Away
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Austin FC at Los Angeles FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:30
PM/EST
