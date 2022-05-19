Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

May 14, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku (22) falls into Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) in the first half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC takes on Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, May 18. The two MLS teams will battle at 10:30 PM ET. LAFC has 23 points, ranking first in the league. Austin FC has 20 points, and is third overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Austin FC

Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Austin FC Stats

LAFC has scored 23 goals in 11 matches (first in MLS), and Austin FC has conceded 11 in 11 (sixth in league).

Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (23 in 11 matches), and LAFC is seventh in goals conceded (12 in 11).

LAFC's goal differential is +11, which is second in the league.

Austin FC has a goal differential of +12 on the season, which is first in the league.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals (on 17 shots) in 11 league games.

Vela has three assists in 11 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 15th in the league.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Minnesota United FC W 2-0 Home 5/7/2022 Philadelphia D 2-2 Home 5/14/2022 Colorado L 2-0 Away 5/18/2022 Austin FC - Home 5/21/2022 Columbus - Away 5/28/2022 San Jose - Home 6/18/2022 Seattle - Away

