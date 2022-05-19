Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku (22) falls into Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) in the first half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC takes on Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, May 18. The two MLS teams will battle at 10:30 PM ET. LAFC has 23 points, ranking first in the league. Austin FC has 20 points, and is third overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Austin FC

  • Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

LAFC and Austin FC Stats

  • LAFC has scored 23 goals in 11 matches (first in MLS), and Austin FC has conceded 11 in 11 (sixth in league).
  • Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (23 in 11 matches), and LAFC is seventh in goals conceded (12 in 11).
  • LAFC's goal differential is +11, which is second in the league.
  • Austin FC has a goal differential of +12 on the season, which is first in the league.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals (on 17 shots) in 11 league games.
  • Vela has three assists in 11 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 15th in the league.

Austin FC Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

Philadelphia

D 2-2

Home

5/14/2022

Colorado

L 2-0

Away

5/18/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

5/21/2022

Columbus

-

Away

5/28/2022

San Jose

-

Home

6/18/2022

Seattle

-

Away

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Away

5/8/2022

Los Angeles

L 1-0

Home

5/14/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 2-1

Away

5/18/2022

LAFC

-

Away

5/22/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

5/29/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

6/18/2022

Montreal

-

Away

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
