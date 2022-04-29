Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United FC will meet at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on May 1 at 10:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC is first overall in the league in points, with 19. Minnesota United FC is seventh, with 14.
How to Watch LAFC vs. Minnesota United FC
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
LAFC and Minnesota United FC Stats
- LAFC puts up 2.4 goals per match (second in MLS), and Minnesota United FC allows 0.8 per game (fourth in league).
- Minnesota United FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and LAFC is giving up 1.0 per match (eighth in league).
- LAFC is second in the league in goal differential, at +11.
- In terms of goal differential, Minnesota United FC is seventh in the league, at +5.
LAFC Key Players
- Carlos Vela is LAFC's leading scorer, with four goals (on 15 shots) in eight league games.
- The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Christian Arango, who has two goals in eight games.
- LAFC's leader in assists is Vela, who has three in eight games (fourth in league).
Minnesota United FC Key Players
LAFC Schedule
4/9/2022
Los Angeles
L 2-1
Away
4/17/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-1
Home
4/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 2-1
Away
5/1/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
5/7/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
5/14/2022
Colorado
-
Away
5/18/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
Minnesota United FC Schedule
4/10/2022
Austin FC
L 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Colorado
W 3-1
Home
4/23/2022
Chicago
W 3-0
Home
5/1/2022
LAFC
-
Away
5/7/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
5/15/2022
Seattle
-
Away
5/18/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Minnesota United FC at Los Angeles FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
