Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) centers the ball as Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda (22) defends in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United FC will meet at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on May 1 at 10:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC is first overall in the league in points, with 19. Minnesota United FC is seventh, with 14.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Minnesota United FC

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

LAFC and Minnesota United FC Stats

  • LAFC puts up 2.4 goals per match (second in MLS), and Minnesota United FC allows 0.8 per game (fourth in league).
  • Minnesota United FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and LAFC is giving up 1.0 per match (eighth in league).
  • LAFC is second in the league in goal differential, at +11.
  • In terms of goal differential, Minnesota United FC is seventh in the league, at +5.

LAFC Key Players

  • Carlos Vela is LAFC's leading scorer, with four goals (on 15 shots) in eight league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Christian Arango, who has two goals in eight games.
  • LAFC's leader in assists is Vela, who has three in eight games (fourth in league).

Minnesota United FC Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Los Angeles

L 2-1

Away

4/17/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-1

Home

4/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

5/7/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

5/14/2022

Colorado

-

Away

5/18/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Austin FC

L 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Colorado

W 3-1

Home

4/23/2022

Chicago

W 3-0

Home

5/1/2022

LAFC

-

Away

5/7/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

5/15/2022

Seattle

-

Away

5/18/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Minnesota United FC at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
