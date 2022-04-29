Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Apr 23, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) centers the ball as Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda (22) defends in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United FC will meet at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on May 1 at 10:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC is first overall in the league in points, with 19. Minnesota United FC is seventh, with 14.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Minnesota United FC

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Minnesota United FC Stats

LAFC puts up 2.4 goals per match (second in MLS), and Minnesota United FC allows 0.8 per game (fourth in league).

Minnesota United FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and LAFC is giving up 1.0 per match (eighth in league).

LAFC is second in the league in goal differential, at +11.

In terms of goal differential, Minnesota United FC is seventh in the league, at +5.

LAFC Key Players

Carlos Vela is LAFC's leading scorer, with four goals (on 15 shots) in eight league games.

The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Christian Arango, who has two goals in eight games.

LAFC's leader in assists is Vela, who has three in eight games (fourth in league).

Minnesota United FC Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Los Angeles L 2-1 Away 4/17/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-1 Home 4/24/2022 FC Cincinnati W 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 5/7/2022 Philadelphia - Home 5/14/2022 Colorado - Away 5/18/2022 Austin FC - Home

Minnesota United FC Schedule