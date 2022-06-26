Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New York Red Bulls visits Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on ABC. LAFC currently has 30 points, ranking first overall in the league. New York has 26 points, and is sixth overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. New York

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
LAFC and New York Stats

  • LAFC puts up two goals per game (second in MLS), and New York concedes 1.1 per match (fourth in league).
  • New York scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and LAFC gives up 1.1 per game (fourth in league).
  • LAFC has a goal differential of +13 for the season, which ranks second in the league.
  • New York has a goal differential of +9 for the season, which is fourth in the league.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has six goals (on 22 shots) in 14 league games.
  • Vela has six goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • LAFC's leader in assists is Vela, who has three (on 32 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

New York Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Columbus

W 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

San Jose

W 3-2

Home

6/18/2022

Seattle

D 1-1

Away

6/26/2022

New York

-

Home

6/29/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

7/2/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

7/8/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

DC United

W 4-1

Home

6/11/2022

Charlotte FC

L 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Home

6/26/2022

LAFC

-

Away

6/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

7/3/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

7/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

How To Watch

June
26
2022

New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

