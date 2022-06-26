Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

New York Red Bulls visits Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on ABC. LAFC currently has 30 points, ranking first overall in the league. New York has 26 points, and is sixth overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. New York

LAFC and New York Stats

LAFC puts up two goals per game (second in MLS), and New York concedes 1.1 per match (fourth in league).

New York scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and LAFC gives up 1.1 per game (fourth in league).

LAFC has a goal differential of +13 for the season, which ranks second in the league.

New York has a goal differential of +9 for the season, which is fourth in the league.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has six goals (on 22 shots) in 14 league games.

LAFC's leader in assists is Vela, who has three (on 32 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

New York Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Columbus W 2-0 Away 5/28/2022 San Jose W 3-2 Home 6/18/2022 Seattle D 1-1 Away 6/26/2022 New York - Home 6/29/2022 FC Dallas - Home 7/2/2022 Vancouver - Away 7/8/2022 Los Angeles - Home

New York Schedule