Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls visits Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on ABC. LAFC currently has 30 points, ranking first overall in the league. New York has 26 points, and is sixth overall.
How to Watch LAFC vs. New York
- Match Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
LAFC and New York Stats
- LAFC puts up two goals per game (second in MLS), and New York concedes 1.1 per match (fourth in league).
- New York scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and LAFC gives up 1.1 per game (fourth in league).
- LAFC has a goal differential of +13 for the season, which ranks second in the league.
- New York has a goal differential of +9 for the season, which is fourth in the league.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has six goals (on 22 shots) in 14 league games.
- LAFC's leader in assists is Vela, who has three (on 32 chances created) in 14 league appearances.
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Columbus
W 2-0
Away
5/28/2022
San Jose
W 3-2
Home
6/18/2022
Seattle
D 1-1
Away
6/26/2022
New York
-
Home
6/29/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
7/2/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
7/8/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
DC United
W 4-1
Home
6/11/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Home
6/26/2022
LAFC
-
Away
6/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
7/3/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
