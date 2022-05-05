Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) celebrates with midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and midfielder Jose Cifuentes (11) and defender Mamadou Fall (5) after scoring during the second half against Minnesota United at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Union takes on Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, May 7. The two MLS teams will play at 11:00 PM ET. LAFC has 22 points, ranking first in the league. Philadelphia has 18 points, and is third overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Philadelphia

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

LAFC and Philadelphia Stats

  • LAFC is second in MLS offensively (2.3 goals per match), and Philadelphia is first defensively (0.7 allowed per game).
  • Philadelphia is 10th in MLS in goals scored (13 in 9 games), and LAFC is sixth in goals conceded (eight in 9).
  • LAFC's goal differential is +13, which is second in the league.
  • Philadelphia has a goal differential of +7 for the season, fifth in the league.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals in nine games (10th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Ryan Hollingshead, who has three goals in nine games.
  • Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with three in nine games (fourth in league).

Philadelphia Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-1

Home

4/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

5/14/2022

Colorado

-

Away

5/18/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

5/21/2022

Columbus

-

Away

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Toronto FC

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Montreal

D 1-1

Home

5/1/2022

Nashville SC

D 1-1

Away

5/7/2022

LAFC

-

Away

5/14/2022

New York

-

Home

5/18/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

5/22/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Philadelphia Union at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
