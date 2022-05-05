Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Philadelphia Union takes on Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, May 7. The two MLS teams will play at 11:00 PM ET. LAFC has 22 points, ranking first in the league. Philadelphia has 18 points, and is third overall.
How to Watch LAFC vs. Philadelphia
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
LAFC and Philadelphia Stats
- LAFC is second in MLS offensively (2.3 goals per match), and Philadelphia is first defensively (0.7 allowed per game).
- Philadelphia is 10th in MLS in goals scored (13 in 9 games), and LAFC is sixth in goals conceded (eight in 9).
- LAFC's goal differential is +13, which is second in the league.
- Philadelphia has a goal differential of +7 for the season, fifth in the league.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals in nine games (10th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Ryan Hollingshead, who has three goals in nine games.
- Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with three in nine games (fourth in league).
Philadelphia Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-1
Home
4/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 2-1
Away
5/1/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
5/14/2022
Colorado
-
Away
5/18/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
5/21/2022
Columbus
-
Away
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Toronto FC
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Montreal
D 1-1
Home
5/1/2022
Nashville SC
D 1-1
Away
5/7/2022
LAFC
-
Away
5/14/2022
New York
-
Home
5/18/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
5/22/2022
Portland
-
Away
