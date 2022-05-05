Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) celebrates with midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and midfielder Jose Cifuentes (11) and defender Mamadou Fall (5) after scoring during the second half against Minnesota United at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Union takes on Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, May 7. The two MLS teams will play at 11:00 PM ET. LAFC has 22 points, ranking first in the league. Philadelphia has 18 points, and is third overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Philadelphia

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Philadelphia Stats

LAFC is second in MLS offensively (2.3 goals per match), and Philadelphia is first defensively (0.7 allowed per game).

Philadelphia is 10th in MLS in goals scored (13 in 9 games), and LAFC is sixth in goals conceded (eight in 9).

LAFC's goal differential is +13, which is second in the league.

Philadelphia has a goal differential of +7 for the season, fifth in the league.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals in nine games (10th in league).

The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Ryan Hollingshead, who has three goals in nine games.

Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with three in nine games (fourth in league).

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 3-1 Home 4/24/2022 FC Cincinnati W 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Minnesota United FC W 2-0 Home 5/7/2022 Philadelphia - Home 5/14/2022 Colorado - Away 5/18/2022 Austin FC - Home 5/21/2022 Columbus - Away

Philadelphia Schedule