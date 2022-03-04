How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Portland Timbers will take to the pitch against Los Angeles FC on Sunday, March 6 in MLS. The game at Banc of California Stadium gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC currently has three points, ranking third in the league. Portland has one point, and is 10th overall.
How to Watch LAFC vs. Portland
- Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
LAFC and Portland Stats
- LAFC scored 1.6 goals per match last season (eighth in MLS), and Portland allowed 1.4 (17th in league).
- Portland was second in MLS in goals scored last season (63), and LAFC was 14th in goals allowed (51).
- LAFC had a goal differential of +2 last season, 11th in the league.
- Portland had a goal differential of +9 last season, eighth in the league.
LAFC Key Players
- Christian Arango registered 14 goals over 17 games last year.
- Ismael Tajouri put up seven goals in 30 games last season.
- Over 32 league appearances a season ago, Jose Cifuentes' assist tally hit five.
Portland Key Players
- Felipe Mora had 13 goals (on 38 shots) last season.
- Dairon Asprilla scored 10 goals in 37 league games.
- Sebastian Blanco had seven assists (on 24 chances created) last season.
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Colorado
W 3-0
Home
3/6/2022
Portland
-
Home
3/12/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
3/20/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
4/2/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
New England
D 2-2
Home
3/6/2022
LAFC
-
Away
3/12/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
3/19/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
3/27/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
How To Watch
March
6
2022
Portland Timbers at Los Angeles FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)