Portland Timbers will take to the pitch against Los Angeles FC on Sunday, March 6 in MLS. The game at Banc of California Stadium gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC currently has three points, ranking third in the league. Portland has one point, and is 10th overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Portland

LAFC and Portland Stats

LAFC scored 1.6 goals per match last season (eighth in MLS), and Portland allowed 1.4 (17th in league).

Portland was second in MLS in goals scored last season (63), and LAFC was 14th in goals allowed (51).

LAFC had a goal differential of +2 last season, 11th in the league.

Portland had a goal differential of +9 last season, eighth in the league.

LAFC Key Players

Christian Arango registered 14 goals over 17 games last year.

Ismael Tajouri put up seven goals in 30 games last season.

Over 32 league appearances a season ago, Jose Cifuentes' assist tally hit five.

Portland Key Players

Felipe Mora had 13 goals (on 38 shots) last season.

Dairon Asprilla scored 10 goals in 37 league games.

Sebastian Blanco had seven assists (on 24 chances created) last season.

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Colorado W 3-0 Home 3/6/2022 Portland - Home 3/12/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 3/20/2022 Vancouver - Home 4/2/2022 Orlando City SC - Away

Portland Schedule