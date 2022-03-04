Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrates with fans after scoring his third goal of the game against the Colorado Rapids at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrates with fans after scoring his third goal of the game against the Colorado Rapids at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers will take to the pitch against Los Angeles FC on Sunday, March 6 in MLS. The game at Banc of California Stadium gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC currently has three points, ranking third in the league. Portland has one point, and is 10th overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Portland

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

LAFC and Portland Stats

  • LAFC scored 1.6 goals per match last season (eighth in MLS), and Portland allowed 1.4 (17th in league).
  • Portland was second in MLS in goals scored last season (63), and LAFC was 14th in goals allowed (51).
  • LAFC had a goal differential of +2 last season, 11th in the league.
  • Portland had a goal differential of +9 last season, eighth in the league.

LAFC Key Players

  • Christian Arango registered 14 goals over 17 games last year.
  • Ismael Tajouri put up seven goals in 30 games last season.
  • Over 32 league appearances a season ago, Jose Cifuentes' assist tally hit five.

Portland Key Players

  • Felipe Mora had 13 goals (on 38 shots) last season.
  • Dairon Asprilla scored 10 goals in 37 league games.
  • Sebastian Blanco had seven assists (on 24 chances created) last season.

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Colorado

W 3-0

Home

3/6/2022

Portland

-

Home

3/12/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

3/20/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

4/2/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

New England

D 2-2

Home

3/6/2022

LAFC

-

Away

3/12/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

3/19/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

3/27/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Portland Timbers at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Hoag Classic, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17134105
College Basketball

How to Watch Buffalo at Kent State

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) celebrates with assistant coach Andy Hill after the game against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) reacts in pain after a foul call as forward Derek Fountain (20) checks on him during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) shoots during first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy