Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) moves the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder V ctor V zquez (7) and midfielder Marco Delgado (8) during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, May 28. The game at Banc of California Stadium gets underway at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. LAFC is currently first overall in the league in points, with 26. San Jose is 22nd, with 14.

How to Watch LAFC vs. San Jose

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

LAFC and San Jose Stats

  • LAFC puts up 2.0 goals per game (second in MLS), and San Jose allows 2.2 per game (28th in league).
  • San Jose is scoring 1.8 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and LAFC is giving up 1.1 per game (fourth in league).
  • LAFC's goal differential is +12, third in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 23rd in the league, at -6.

LAFC Key Players

  • Carlos Vela has six goals in 13 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 17th in the league.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for LAFC is Vela, who has six goals in 13 games.
  • Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with three in 13 games (15th in league).

San Jose Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Colorado

L 2-0

Away

5/18/2022

Austin FC

L 2-1

Home

5/21/2022

Columbus

W 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

San Jose

-

Home

6/18/2022

Seattle

-

Away

6/26/2022

New York

-

Home

6/29/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Vancouver

D 3-3

Away

5/18/2022

Portland

W 3-2

Home

5/22/2022

Sporting Kansas City

D 1-1

Home

5/28/2022

LAFC

-

Away

6/11/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

6/18/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

6/25/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

