Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, May 28. The game at Banc of California Stadium gets underway at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. LAFC is currently first overall in the league in points, with 26. San Jose is 22nd, with 14.
How to Watch LAFC vs. San Jose
- Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
LAFC and San Jose Stats
- LAFC puts up 2.0 goals per game (second in MLS), and San Jose allows 2.2 per game (28th in league).
- San Jose is scoring 1.8 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and LAFC is giving up 1.1 per game (fourth in league).
- LAFC's goal differential is +12, third in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 23rd in the league, at -6.
LAFC Key Players
- Carlos Vela has six goals in 13 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 17th in the league.
- Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with three in 13 games (15th in league).
San Jose Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Colorado
L 2-0
Away
5/18/2022
Austin FC
L 2-1
Home
5/21/2022
Columbus
W 2-0
Away
5/28/2022
San Jose
-
Home
6/18/2022
Seattle
-
Away
6/26/2022
New York
-
Home
6/29/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Vancouver
D 3-3
Away
5/18/2022
Portland
W 3-2
Home
5/22/2022
Sporting Kansas City
D 1-1
Home
5/28/2022
LAFC
-
Away
6/11/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
6/18/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
6/25/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
