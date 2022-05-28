Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

May 25, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) moves the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder V ctor V zquez (7) and midfielder Marco Delgado (8) during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, May 28. The game at Banc of California Stadium gets underway at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. LAFC is currently first overall in the league in points, with 26. San Jose is 22nd, with 14.

How to Watch LAFC vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: TUDN

Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and San Jose Stats

LAFC puts up 2.0 goals per game (second in MLS), and San Jose allows 2.2 per game (28th in league).

San Jose is scoring 1.8 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and LAFC is giving up 1.1 per game (fourth in league).

LAFC's goal differential is +12, third in the league.

In terms of goal differential, San Jose is 23rd in the league, at -6.

LAFC Key Players

Carlos Vela has six goals in 13 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and 17th in the league.

Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with three in 13 games (15th in league).

San Jose Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Colorado L 2-0 Away 5/18/2022 Austin FC L 2-1 Home 5/21/2022 Columbus W 2-0 Away 5/28/2022 San Jose - Home 6/18/2022 Seattle - Away 6/26/2022 New York - Home 6/29/2022 FC Dallas - Home

San Jose Schedule