Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Apr 9, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) in the second half of their Major League Soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at the StubHub Center. Los Angeles Galaxy won, 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City will meet at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on April 17 at 4:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. LAFC is fourth in the league in points, with 13. Sporting Kansas City is 25th, with six.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Sporting Kansas City Stats

LAFC is scoring 2.3 goals per match (second in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City is conceding 1.6 per match (18th in league).

Sporting Kansas City scores 0.7 goals per game (26th in MLS), and LAFC gives up one per game (fourth in league).

LAFC's goal differential is +8, which is second in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Sporting Kansas City is 24th in the league, at -6.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals in six games (sixth in league).

Kwadwo Opoku has two goals (on one shot per game) in six league appearances, second-best on the team.

LAFC's leader in assists is Christian Arango, who has two (on two chances created) in six league appearances.

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Vancouver W 3-1 Home 4/2/2022 Orlando City SC W 4-2 Away 4/9/2022 Los Angeles L 2-1 Away 4/17/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 4/24/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 5/1/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 5/7/2022 Philadelphia - Home

