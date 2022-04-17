Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) in the second half of their Major League Soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at the StubHub Center. Los Angeles Galaxy won, 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City will meet at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on April 17 at 4:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. LAFC is fourth in the league in points, with 13. Sporting Kansas City is 25th, with six.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

LAFC and Sporting Kansas City Stats

  • LAFC is scoring 2.3 goals per match (second in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City is conceding 1.6 per match (18th in league).
  • Sporting Kansas City scores 0.7 goals per game (26th in MLS), and LAFC gives up one per game (fourth in league).
  • LAFC's goal differential is +8, which is second in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Sporting Kansas City is 24th in the league, at -6.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals in six games (sixth in league).
  • Kwadwo Opoku has two goals (on one shot per game) in six league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • LAFC's leader in assists is Christian Arango, who has two (on two chances created) in six league appearances.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Vancouver

W 3-1

Home

4/2/2022

Orlando City SC

W 4-2

Away

4/9/2022

Los Angeles

L 2-1

Away

4/17/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

4/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

5/1/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

5/7/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 1-0

Home

4/2/2022

Vancouver

L 1-0

Away

4/9/2022

Nashville SC

L 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

LAFC

-

Away

4/23/2022

Columbus

-

Home

4/30/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

5/7/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
