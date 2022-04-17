Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City will meet at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The contest will kick off on April 17 at 4:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. LAFC is fourth in the league in points, with 13. Sporting Kansas City is 25th, with six.
How to Watch LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
LAFC and Sporting Kansas City Stats
- LAFC is scoring 2.3 goals per match (second in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City is conceding 1.6 per match (18th in league).
- Sporting Kansas City scores 0.7 goals per game (26th in MLS), and LAFC gives up one per game (fourth in league).
- LAFC's goal differential is +8, which is second in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Sporting Kansas City is 24th in the league, at -6.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals in six games (sixth in league).
- Kwadwo Opoku has two goals (on one shot per game) in six league appearances, second-best on the team.
- LAFC's leader in assists is Christian Arango, who has two (on two chances created) in six league appearances.
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Vancouver
W 3-1
Home
4/2/2022
Orlando City SC
W 4-2
Away
4/9/2022
Los Angeles
L 2-1
Away
4/17/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
4/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
5/1/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
5/7/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 1-0
Home
4/2/2022
Vancouver
L 1-0
Away
4/9/2022
Nashville SC
L 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
LAFC
-
Away
4/23/2022
Columbus
-
Home
4/30/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
5/7/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
How To Watch
April
17
2022
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)