Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea FC (20) chases Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) during the first half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea FC (20) chases Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) during the first half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps FC is set to meet Los Angeles FC on Sunday, March 20 in MLS. The game at Banc of California Stadium begins at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. LAFC is sixth in the league in points, with seven. Vancouver is 26th, with one.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Vancouver

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

LAFC and Vancouver Stats

  • LAFC is seventh in MLS in goals scored (six in 3 matches), and Vancouver is 18th in goals allowed (six in 3).
  • Vancouver is 28th in MLS offensively (0.3 goals per match), and LAFC is first defensively (0.3 conceded per game).
  • LAFC has a goal differential of +5 on the season, second in the league.
  • Vancouver is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -5.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has three goals (on seven shots) in three league games.
  • Kwadwo Opoku is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on two shots, 0.7 per game) in three league appearances.
  • Jose Cifuentes has one assist in three games -- tops on LAFC, and 17th in the league.

Vancouver Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Colorado

W 3-0

Home

3/6/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Home

3/12/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 2-0

Away

3/20/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

4/2/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

4/9/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

4/17/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

Vancouver Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Columbus

L 4-0

Away

3/5/2022

NYCFC

D 0-0

Home

3/12/2022

Houston

L 2-1

Away

3/20/2022

LAFC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

4/9/2022

Portland

-

Home

4/16/2022

Montreal

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres vs. Canucks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) as Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) and Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) look for the rebound in the first period of the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea FC (20) chases Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) during the first half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Vancouver Whitecaps Julian Araujo
MLS

How to Watch Whitecaps vs. LA FC

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Kansas Jayhawks players celebrate after a win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Kansas: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) during the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) go for a rebound in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy