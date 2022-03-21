Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vancouver Whitecaps FC is set to meet Los Angeles FC on Sunday, March 20 in MLS. The game at Banc of California Stadium begins at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. LAFC is sixth in the league in points, with seven. Vancouver is 26th, with one.
How to Watch LAFC vs. Vancouver
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
LAFC and Vancouver Stats
- LAFC is seventh in MLS in goals scored (six in 3 matches), and Vancouver is 18th in goals allowed (six in 3).
- Vancouver is 28th in MLS offensively (0.3 goals per match), and LAFC is first defensively (0.3 conceded per game).
- LAFC has a goal differential of +5 on the season, second in the league.
- Vancouver is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -5.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has three goals (on seven shots) in three league games.
- Kwadwo Opoku is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on two shots, 0.7 per game) in three league appearances.
- Jose Cifuentes has one assist in three games -- tops on LAFC, and 17th in the league.
Vancouver Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Colorado
W 3-0
Home
3/6/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Home
3/12/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-0
Away
3/20/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
4/2/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
4/9/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
4/17/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
Vancouver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Columbus
L 4-0
Away
3/5/2022
NYCFC
D 0-0
Home
3/12/2022
Houston
L 2-1
Away
3/20/2022
LAFC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
4/9/2022
Portland
-
Home
4/16/2022
Montreal
-
Away
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Los Angeles FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
