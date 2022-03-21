Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea FC (20) chases Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) during the first half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps FC is set to meet Los Angeles FC on Sunday, March 20 in MLS. The game at Banc of California Stadium begins at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. LAFC is sixth in the league in points, with seven. Vancouver is 26th, with one.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Vancouver

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Vancouver Stats

LAFC is seventh in MLS in goals scored (six in 3 matches), and Vancouver is 18th in goals allowed (six in 3).

Vancouver is 28th in MLS offensively (0.3 goals per match), and LAFC is first defensively (0.3 conceded per game).

LAFC has a goal differential of +5 on the season, second in the league.

Vancouver is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -5.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has three goals (on seven shots) in three league games.

Kwadwo Opoku is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on two shots, 0.7 per game) in three league appearances.

Jose Cifuentes has one assist in three games -- tops on LAFC, and 17th in the league.

Vancouver Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Colorado W 3-0 Home 3/6/2022 Portland D 1-1 Home 3/12/2022 Inter Miami CF W 2-0 Away 3/20/2022 Vancouver - Home 4/2/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 4/9/2022 Los Angeles - Away 4/17/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home

Vancouver Schedule