How to Watch Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic

Back-to-back losses for Louisville City FC have shrunk their division-leading lead to just one point over Birmingham Legion FC, starting a five-game road stretch during a scoring drought, wins are currently at a premium.

How to Watch:

Date: September 7th, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

You can stream the match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With only one win their last eight matches, Hartford Athletic has currently sunk below the playoff line in the Atlantic division, currently trailing Charlotte Independence by just one point with 11 games to play.

City has never lost to Hartford Athletic, winning both of their previous matchups in 2019, and has not lost three consecutive regular season games since September of 2015.

Hartford’s offense has posted at least two goals in four of their last five matches will be without Walmer Martinez in attack as El Salvador completes its opening section of World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday against Canada, the hosts will be looking for a boost from Preston Tabort Etaka and Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. to find a way through Louisville’s defense.

Louisville’s offense has been sluggish over the last few weeks, managing only one goal in their last three matches, and a disturbing trend has prevailed for the boys in purple this season. Louisville has lost just five games in 2021, and those five games are the only games in which they have conceded the first goal. LouCity has managed at least a point in every other game when they open the scoring.

Should they get leading scorer Cameron Lancaster back into the lineup, it would be incredibly beneficial to Louisville’s cause. Lancaster has missed each of the last two games, and in his absence City has only managed one goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.