Louisville City FC hits the road Saturday to take on Indy Eleven in a USL Championship match.

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Coming into this match, Indy Eleven really need to pick up a win. They are in second-to-last place in the Group C standings with an 8-14-7 record. A win against Louisville would provide a boost for the club late in the season.

On the other side of the pitch, Louisville City FC have gone 16-6-7 this season. They are in second place in Group C and trail group leader Birmingham Legion FC by just one point.

Indy Eleven lost their last match to Birmingham Legion FC by a final score of 3–1. Louisville is coming off a 2–1 loss against Memphis 901 FC. Before that, Louisville was on a seven-match unbeaten streak, with wins against Hartford Athletic, Indy Eleven, New Mexico United and Sporting KC, and ties against OKC Energy, Memphis 901 and Atlanta United.

