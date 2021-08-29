August 29, 2021
How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Washington in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Marymount heads to Washington as both teams look for a first win of the season Sunday.
Author:

The Loyola Marymount women's soccer team travels to Washington looking for its first win of the season Sunday. 

The Lions dropped their first three games, losing to Navy and Georgetown on an East Coast road trip before losing at home against UC Riverside.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington also struggled on an East Coast swing to start the season. The Huskies lost to North Carolina and Duke by a combined score of 6-1.

The Huskies are looking to build off a successful 2020 season, in which they went 10-4-4 and made it to the third round of the NCAA tournament before losing to North Carolina.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

