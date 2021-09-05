How to Watch LSU vs Arizona State

Something will have to give when LSU and Arizona State put their undefeated records on the line on Sunday.

LSU is having a good time in Arizona and they hope a win over Arizona State will cap their trip. They took care of Arizona on Thursday 2-0 to push their record to a perfect 5-0 on the year. Their hot start has them ranked 17th in the latest poll. The Tigers are hoping they can push their start to six straight wins against the Sun Devils on Sunday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the LSU vs Arizona State match on fuboTV:

LSU has looked really good so far this year in racing out to their 5-0 record. They have three shutouts and wins against UCF and South Florida, both ranked in the top 20. The schedule doesn't get any easier as they take on fellow undefeated Arizona State.

The Sun Devils host LSU after rolling off five straight wins to start the year also. Their schedule hasn't been as tough as LSU's as they have not played anyone ranked, but starting 5-0 is still impressive. They look to defend their home turf on Sunday against their toughest opponent of the year so far.

Both of these teams are looking to make noise in their respective conferences and make a run at an NCAA tournament berth. This is the highlight of the weekend in Tempe, Arizona. If you enjoy soccer, then turn this game on as both of these teams are playing well and looking to stay unbeaten.

