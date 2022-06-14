Skip to main content

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Faroe Islands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Tuesday's action in the UEFA Nations League will see Faroe Islands play Luxembourg. The game at Stade de Luxembourg starts at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Faroe Islands

  • Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stade de Luxembourg
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Luxembourg and Faroe Islands Stats

  • Luxembourg is 27th in the UEFA Nations League in goals scored (three overall, 1.0 per game), and Faroe Islands is 43rd in goals conceded (six overall, 2.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Luxembourg scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and Faroe Islands allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game).
  • Faroe Islands has scored two goals in three matches in this tournament (40th in UEFA Nations League), and Luxembourg has allowed two goals in three games (fifth in league). In World Cup qualifying, Faroe Islands scored seven goals (0.7 per game) and Luxembourg gave up 18 goals (2.3 per game).
  • With 3 goals scored and 2 conceded, Luxembourg is 17th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -10 in its World Cup qualification campaign.
  • In terms of goal differential, Faroe Islands is 45th in the UEFA Nations League at -4. It was -16 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Luxembourg Players to Watch

  • Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues has one goal (no assists) in this tournament, and had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • With Troyes in Ligue 1 last season, Rodrigues had one goal and one assist (in 13 games).
  • During this competition, Danel Sinani has two goals (plus two assists in World Cup qualifying).
  • Luxembourg's Mica Pinto had one goal during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Sebastien Thill had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Faroe Islands Players to Watch

  • Faroe Islands' Meinhard Olsen has one assist in this competition (no goals). He recorded one goal (no assists) in World Cup qualifiers.
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Faroe Islands' Klaemint Olsen recorded three goals and one assist.
  • In World Cup qualifying, Solvi Vatnhamar recorded one goal.
  • During the World Cup qualifying cycle, Brandur Hendriksson Olsen dished out one assist for Faroe Islands.
  • Heini Vatnsdal tallied one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Luxembourg Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Lithuania

June 4

W 2-0

Away

Faroe Islands

June 7

W 1-0

Away

Turkey

June 11

L 2-0

Home

Faroe Islands

June 14

-

Home

Turkey

September 22

-

Away

Lithuania

September 25

-

Home

Faroe Islands Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Turkey

June 4

L 4-0

Away

Luxembourg

June 7

L 1-0

Home

Lithuania

June 11

W 2-1

Home

Luxembourg

June 14

-

Away

Lithuania

September 22

-

Away

Turkey

September 25

-

Home

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola
SI Guide

USMNT Heads to El Salvador for World Cup Tune-up in Concacaf Nations League

By Kevin Sweeney11 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Poland vs. Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Turkey vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Germany vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Romania vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Finland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

England vs. Hungary: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Netherlands vs. Wales: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Liechtenstein vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy