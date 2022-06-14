How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Faroe Islands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's action in the UEFA Nations League will see Faroe Islands play Luxembourg. The game at Stade de Luxembourg starts at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Faroe Islands

Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Stade de Luxembourg

Stade de Luxembourg Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Luxembourg and Faroe Islands Stats

Luxembourg is 27th in the UEFA Nations League in goals scored (three overall, 1.0 per game), and Faroe Islands is 43rd in goals conceded (six overall, 2.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Luxembourg scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and Faroe Islands allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game).

Faroe Islands has scored two goals in three matches in this tournament (40th in UEFA Nations League), and Luxembourg has allowed two goals in three games (fifth in league). In World Cup qualifying, Faroe Islands scored seven goals (0.7 per game) and Luxembourg gave up 18 goals (2.3 per game).

With 3 goals scored and 2 conceded, Luxembourg is 17th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -10 in its World Cup qualification campaign.

In terms of goal differential, Faroe Islands is 45th in the UEFA Nations League at -4. It was -16 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Luxembourg Players to Watch

Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues has one goal (no assists) in this tournament, and had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.

With Troyes in Ligue 1 last season, Rodrigues had one goal and one assist (in 13 games).

During this competition, Danel Sinani has two goals (plus two assists in World Cup qualifying).

Luxembourg's Mica Pinto had one goal during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Sebastien Thill had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Faroe Islands Players to Watch

Faroe Islands' Meinhard Olsen has one assist in this competition (no goals). He recorded one goal (no assists) in World Cup qualifiers.

In World Cup qualifiers, Faroe Islands' Klaemint Olsen recorded three goals and one assist.

In World Cup qualifying, Solvi Vatnhamar recorded one goal.

During the World Cup qualifying cycle, Brandur Hendriksson Olsen dished out one assist for Faroe Islands.

Heini Vatnsdal tallied one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Luxembourg Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Lithuania June 4 W 2-0 Away Faroe Islands June 7 W 1-0 Away Turkey June 11 L 2-0 Home Faroe Islands June 14 - Home Turkey September 22 - Away Lithuania September 25 - Home

Faroe Islands Schedule