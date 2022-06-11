Luxembourg vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Turkey plays Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg on Saturday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Turkey

Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Stade de Luxembourg

Luxembourg and Turkey Stats

Luxembourg has scored three goals in this tournament (1.5 per game), while Turkey has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Luxembourg scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and Turkey conceded 19 goals (1.7 per game).

Turkey has scored 10 goals in this tournament (5.0 per game). Luxembourg has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Turkey scored 28 goals (2.5 per game) and Luxembourg allowed 18 goals (2.3 per game).

With 3 goals scored and 0 conceded, Luxembourg is seventh in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -10 during its World Cup qualification cycle.

In terms of goal differential, Turkey is first in the UEFA Nations League at +10 (and was +9 in World Cup qualifying).

Luxembourg Players to Watch

Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues has one goal (no assists) in this competition, and had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.

In 13 matches for Troyes (Ligue 1) this past season, Rodrigues had one goal and one assist.

Danel Sinani has two goals in this competition, and had two assists in World Cup qualifying.

Luxembourg's Mica Pinto had one goal during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sebastien Thill had one goal in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Turkey Players to Watch

Turkey's Serdar Dursun has registered three goals (zero assists) in this competition, and he had two goals with no assists in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Burak Yilmaz totaled six goals and three assists for Turkey in World Cup qualifiers.

Yilmaz was a significant part of Lille OSC's offense, tallying five goals and three assists in 32 Ligue 1 games.

Hakan Calhanoglu has recorded one assist in this tournament. In World Cup qualifying, he had three goals and five assists.

Inter Milan's Calhanoglu contributed to the team's offense by racking up seven goals and delivering 13 assists in 36 Serie A matches.

Turkey's Cengiz Under has produced one goal in the current competition and collected two goals and four assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Olympique Marseille's offensive attack was aided by Under, who recorded 10 goals with two assists in 33 matches in Ligue 1.

Kerem Akturkoglu has two assists in this competition, plus three goals in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Luxembourg Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Lithuania June 4 W 2-0 Away Faroe Islands June 7 W 1-0 Away Turkey June 11 - Home Faroe Islands June 14 - Home Turkey September 22 - Away Lithuania September 25 - Home

Turkey Schedule