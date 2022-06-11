Luxembourg vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Turkey plays Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg on Saturday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Turkey

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stade de Luxembourg
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Luxembourg and Turkey Stats

  • Luxembourg has scored three goals in this tournament (1.5 per game), while Turkey has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Luxembourg scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and Turkey conceded 19 goals (1.7 per game).
  • Turkey has scored 10 goals in this tournament (5.0 per game). Luxembourg has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Turkey scored 28 goals (2.5 per game) and Luxembourg allowed 18 goals (2.3 per game).
  • With 3 goals scored and 0 conceded, Luxembourg is seventh in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -10 during its World Cup qualification cycle.
  • In terms of goal differential, Turkey is first in the UEFA Nations League at +10 (and was +9 in World Cup qualifying).

Luxembourg Players to Watch

  • Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues has one goal (no assists) in this competition, and had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • In 13 matches for Troyes (Ligue 1) this past season, Rodrigues had one goal and one assist.
  • Danel Sinani has two goals in this competition, and had two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Luxembourg's Mica Pinto had one goal during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Sebastien Thill had one goal in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Turkey Players to Watch

  • Turkey's Serdar Dursun has registered three goals (zero assists) in this competition, and he had two goals with no assists in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Burak Yilmaz totaled six goals and three assists for Turkey in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Yilmaz was a significant part of Lille OSC's offense, tallying five goals and three assists in 32 Ligue 1 games.
  • Hakan Calhanoglu has recorded one assist in this tournament. In World Cup qualifying, he had three goals and five assists.
  • Inter Milan's Calhanoglu contributed to the team's offense by racking up seven goals and delivering 13 assists in 36 Serie A matches.
  • Turkey's Cengiz Under has produced one goal in the current competition and collected two goals and four assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Olympique Marseille's offensive attack was aided by Under, who recorded 10 goals with two assists in 33 matches in Ligue 1.
  • Kerem Akturkoglu has two assists in this competition, plus three goals in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Luxembourg Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Lithuania

June 4

W 2-0

Away

Faroe Islands

June 7

W 1-0

Away

Turkey

June 11

-

Home

Faroe Islands

June 14

-

Home

Turkey

September 22

-

Away

Lithuania

September 25

-

Home

Turkey Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Faroe Islands

June 4

W 4-0

Home

Lithuania

June 7

W 6-0

Away

Luxembourg

June 11

-

Away

Lithuania

June 14

-

Home

Luxembourg

September 22

-

Home

Faroe Islands

September 25

-

Away

