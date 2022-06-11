Luxembourg vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Turkey plays Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg on Saturday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network.
How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Turkey
- Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Stade de Luxembourg
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Luxembourg and Turkey Stats
- Luxembourg has scored three goals in this tournament (1.5 per game), while Turkey has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Luxembourg scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and Turkey conceded 19 goals (1.7 per game).
- Turkey has scored 10 goals in this tournament (5.0 per game). Luxembourg has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Turkey scored 28 goals (2.5 per game) and Luxembourg allowed 18 goals (2.3 per game).
- With 3 goals scored and 0 conceded, Luxembourg is seventh in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -10 during its World Cup qualification cycle.
- In terms of goal differential, Turkey is first in the UEFA Nations League at +10 (and was +9 in World Cup qualifying).
Luxembourg Players to Watch
- Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues has one goal (no assists) in this competition, and had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
- In 13 matches for Troyes (Ligue 1) this past season, Rodrigues had one goal and one assist.
- Danel Sinani has two goals in this competition, and had two assists in World Cup qualifying.
- Luxembourg's Mica Pinto had one goal during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
- Sebastien Thill had one goal in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.
Turkey Players to Watch
- Turkey's Serdar Dursun has registered three goals (zero assists) in this competition, and he had two goals with no assists in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
- Burak Yilmaz totaled six goals and three assists for Turkey in World Cup qualifiers.
- Yilmaz was a significant part of Lille OSC's offense, tallying five goals and three assists in 32 Ligue 1 games.
- Hakan Calhanoglu has recorded one assist in this tournament. In World Cup qualifying, he had three goals and five assists.
- Inter Milan's Calhanoglu contributed to the team's offense by racking up seven goals and delivering 13 assists in 36 Serie A matches.
- Turkey's Cengiz Under has produced one goal in the current competition and collected two goals and four assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
- Olympique Marseille's offensive attack was aided by Under, who recorded 10 goals with two assists in 33 matches in Ligue 1.
- Kerem Akturkoglu has two assists in this competition, plus three goals in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.
Luxembourg Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Lithuania
June 4
W 2-0
Away
Faroe Islands
June 7
W 1-0
Away
Turkey
June 11
-
Home
Faroe Islands
June 14
-
Home
Turkey
September 22
-
Away
Lithuania
September 25
-
Home
Turkey Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Faroe Islands
June 4
W 4-0
Home
Lithuania
June 7
W 6-0
Away
Luxembourg
June 11
-
Away
Lithuania
June 14
-
Home
Luxembourg
September 22
-
Home
Faroe Islands
September 25
-
Away
