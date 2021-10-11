    • October 11, 2021
    How to Watch North Macedonia vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Macedonia beat Germany in March. Germany seeks revenge Monday in World Cup qualifying action.
    North Macedonia scored a surprise upset against Germany early in World Cup qualifying competition. Can Germany flip the script when they face off again Monday?

    How to Watch Macedonia vs. Germany Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    You can live stream Macedonia vs. Germany on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    North Macedonia is 2-3-0 in its last five qualifiers. The team beat Germany once already, then drew three straight against Armenia, Iceland and Romania before beating Liechtenstein 4–0 on Friday.

    Germany is 4-0-1 in its last five games. They one loss came against North Macedonia. After that, the German men's national team beat Liechtenstein, Armenia, Iceland and Romania. 

    Germany will be looking for revenge Monday following its 2–1 defeat back in March. Eljif Elmas's late goal secured the win for North Macedonia. If North Macedonia's defense doesn't come to play, the game could get out of hand quickly.

    The match between Germany and North Macedonia offers an intriguing matchup Monday afternoon. The action begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on TUDN.

