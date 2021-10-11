How to Watch North Macedonia vs Germany

North Macedonia scored a surprise upset against Germany early in World Cup qualifying competition. Can Germany flip the script when they face off again Monday?

How to Watch Macedonia vs. Germany Online:

Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

You can live stream Macedonia vs. Germany on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Macedonia is 2-3-0 in its last five qualifiers. The team beat Germany once already, then drew three straight against Armenia, Iceland and Romania before beating Liechtenstein 4–0 on Friday.

Germany is 4-0-1 in its last five games. They one loss came against North Macedonia. After that, the German men's national team beat Liechtenstein, Armenia, Iceland and Romania.

Germany will be looking for revenge Monday following its 2–1 defeat back in March. Eljif Elmas's late goal secured the win for North Macedonia. If North Macedonia's defense doesn't come to play, the game could get out of hand quickly.

The match between Germany and North Macedonia offers an intriguing matchup Monday afternoon. The action begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on TUDN.