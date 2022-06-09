Malta vs. Estonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

Malta and Estonia will meet at Ta' Qali National Stadium on Thursday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The contest will kick off on June 9 at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Ta' Qali National Stadium

Ta' Qali National Stadium

Malta and Estonia Stats

Malta has scored two goals in this tournament (2.0 per game), while Estonia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Malta scored nine goals (0.9 per game) and Estonia conceded 21 goals (2.6 per game).

Estonia has scored two goals in this tournament (2.0 per game). Malta has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Estonia scored nine goals (1.1 per game) and Malta allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game).

Malta's goal difference (+2) ranks eighth in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -21 during World Cup qualifying).

Estonia's goal difference (+2) is eighth in the UEFA Nations League. It was -12 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Malta Players to Watch

Malta's Matthew Guillaumier has one goal and one assist in this competition.

Malta's Joseph Essien Mbong had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.

Teddy Teuma had two assists in World Cup qualifying.

Malta's Cain Attard had two goals during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

During the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Zach Muscat had one goal.

Estonia Players to Watch

Vlasiy Sinyavskiy has one assist for Estonia in this tournament with no goals.

Henri Anier collected three goals and one assist for Estonia in World Cup qualifiers.

During World Cup qualifiers, Erik Sorga collected three goals.

Estonia's Taijo Teniste recorded one assist during the World Cup qualifiers.

Michael Lilander tallied one assist in the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Malta Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away San Marino June 5 W 2-0 Away Estonia June 9 - Home San Marino June 12 - Home Estonia September 23 - Away

Estonia Schedule