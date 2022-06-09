Malta vs. Estonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Malta vs. Estonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Malta and Estonia will meet at Ta' Qali National Stadium on Thursday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The contest will kick off on June 9 at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

Malta and Estonia Stats

  • Malta has scored two goals in this tournament (2.0 per game), while Estonia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Malta scored nine goals (0.9 per game) and Estonia conceded 21 goals (2.6 per game).
  • Estonia has scored two goals in this tournament (2.0 per game). Malta has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Estonia scored nine goals (1.1 per game) and Malta allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game).
  • Malta's goal difference (+2) ranks eighth in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -21 during World Cup qualifying).
  • Estonia's goal difference (+2) is eighth in the UEFA Nations League. It was -12 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Malta Players to Watch

  • Malta's Matthew Guillaumier has one goal and one assist in this competition.
  • Malta's Joseph Essien Mbong had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Teddy Teuma had two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Malta's Cain Attard had two goals during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • During the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Zach Muscat had one goal.

Estonia Players to Watch

  • Vlasiy Sinyavskiy has one assist for Estonia in this tournament with no goals.
  • Henri Anier collected three goals and one assist for Estonia in World Cup qualifiers.
  • During World Cup qualifiers, Erik Sorga collected three goals.
  • Estonia's Taijo Teniste recorded one assist during the World Cup qualifiers.
  • Michael Lilander tallied one assist in the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Malta Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

San Marino

June 5

W 2-0

Away

Estonia

June 9

-

Home

San Marino

June 12

-

Home

Estonia

September 23

-

Away

Estonia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

San Marino

June 2

W 2-0

Home

Malta

June 9

-

Away

Malta

September 23

-

Home

San Marino

September 26

-

Away

