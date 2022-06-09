Malta vs. Estonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

How to Watch Malta vs. Estonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Malta and Estonia will meet at Ta' Qali National Stadium on Thursday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The contest will kick off on June 9 at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.
- Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Ta' Qali National Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Malta and Estonia Stats
- Malta has scored two goals in this tournament (2.0 per game), while Estonia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Malta scored nine goals (0.9 per game) and Estonia conceded 21 goals (2.6 per game).
- Estonia has scored two goals in this tournament (2.0 per game). Malta has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Estonia scored nine goals (1.1 per game) and Malta allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game).
- Malta's goal difference (+2) ranks eighth in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -21 during World Cup qualifying).
- Estonia's goal difference (+2) is eighth in the UEFA Nations League. It was -12 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.
Malta Players to Watch
- Malta's Matthew Guillaumier has one goal and one assist in this competition.
- Malta's Joseph Essien Mbong had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
- Teddy Teuma had two assists in World Cup qualifying.
- Malta's Cain Attard had two goals during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
- During the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Zach Muscat had one goal.
Estonia Players to Watch
- Vlasiy Sinyavskiy has one assist for Estonia in this tournament with no goals.
- Henri Anier collected three goals and one assist for Estonia in World Cup qualifiers.
- During World Cup qualifiers, Erik Sorga collected three goals.
- Estonia's Taijo Teniste recorded one assist during the World Cup qualifiers.
- Michael Lilander tallied one assist in the World Cup qualifying cycle.
Malta Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
San Marino
June 5
W 2-0
Away
Estonia
June 9
-
Home
San Marino
June 12
-
Home
Estonia
September 23
-
Away
Estonia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
San Marino
June 2
W 2-0
Home
Malta
June 9
-
Away
Malta
September 23
-
Home
San Marino
September 26
-
Away
