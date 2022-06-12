Malta vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

Malta and San Marino will meet at Ta' Qali National Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will kick off on June 12 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.

Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Stadium: Ta' Qali National Stadium

Malta and San Marino Stats

Offensively, Malta is 21st in the UEFA Nations League (three goals, 1.5 per match). And defensively, San Marino is 34th (four goals conceded, 2.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Malta scored nine goals (0.9 per game) and San Marino gave up 46 goals (4.6 per game).

San Marino has not scored yet in this tournament. Malta has allowed two goals (1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, San Marino scored one goal (0.1 per game) and Malta conceded 30 goals (3.0 per game).

With 3 goals scored and 2 allowed, Malta is 15th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -21 during its World Cup qualification cycle.

San Marino has been outscored 4-0, and its -4 goal differential is 45th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -45 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Malta Players to Watch

Matthew Guillaumier has one goal and one assist for Malta in this tournament.

Malta's Joseph Essien Mbong had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.

Cain Attard had two goals in World Cup qualifying.

Malta's Teddy Teuma recorded two assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Luke Gambin had one goal.

San Marino Players to Watch

Nicola Nanni had one goal with no assists for San Marino in World Cup qualifiers.

Malta Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away San Marino June 5 W 2-0 Away Estonia June 9 L 2-1 Home San Marino June 12 - Home Estonia September 23 - Away

San Marino Schedule