Malta vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

How to Watch Malta vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Malta and San Marino will meet at Ta' Qali National Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will kick off on June 12 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.
- Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Ta' Qali National Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Malta and San Marino Stats
- Offensively, Malta is 21st in the UEFA Nations League (three goals, 1.5 per match). And defensively, San Marino is 34th (four goals conceded, 2.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Malta scored nine goals (0.9 per game) and San Marino gave up 46 goals (4.6 per game).
- San Marino has not scored yet in this tournament. Malta has allowed two goals (1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, San Marino scored one goal (0.1 per game) and Malta conceded 30 goals (3.0 per game).
- With 3 goals scored and 2 allowed, Malta is 15th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -21 during its World Cup qualification cycle.
- San Marino has been outscored 4-0, and its -4 goal differential is 45th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -45 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.
Malta Players to Watch
- Matthew Guillaumier has one goal and one assist for Malta in this tournament.
- Malta's Joseph Essien Mbong had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
- Cain Attard had two goals in World Cup qualifying.
- Malta's Teddy Teuma recorded two assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
- In the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Luke Gambin had one goal.
San Marino Players to Watch
- Nicola Nanni had one goal with no assists for San Marino in World Cup qualifiers.
Malta Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
San Marino
June 5
W 2-0
Away
Estonia
June 9
L 2-1
Home
San Marino
June 12
-
Home
Estonia
September 23
-
Away
San Marino Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Estonia
June 2
L 2-0
Away
Malta
June 5
L 2-0
Home
Malta
June 12
-
Away
Estonia
September 26
-
Home
