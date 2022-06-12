Malta vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Malta vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Malta and San Marino will meet at Ta' Qali National Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will kick off on June 12 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Malta vs. San Marino

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Ta' Qali National Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Malta and San Marino Stats

  • Offensively, Malta is 21st in the UEFA Nations League (three goals, 1.5 per match). And defensively, San Marino is 34th (four goals conceded, 2.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Malta scored nine goals (0.9 per game) and San Marino gave up 46 goals (4.6 per game).
  • San Marino has not scored yet in this tournament. Malta has allowed two goals (1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, San Marino scored one goal (0.1 per game) and Malta conceded 30 goals (3.0 per game).
  • With 3 goals scored and 2 allowed, Malta is 15th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -21 during its World Cup qualification cycle.
  • San Marino has been outscored 4-0, and its -4 goal differential is 45th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -45 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Malta Players to Watch

  • Matthew Guillaumier has one goal and one assist for Malta in this tournament.
  • Malta's Joseph Essien Mbong had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Cain Attard had two goals in World Cup qualifying.
  • Malta's Teddy Teuma recorded two assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Luke Gambin had one goal.

San Marino Players to Watch

  • Nicola Nanni had one goal with no assists for San Marino in World Cup qualifiers.

Malta Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

San Marino

June 5

W 2-0

Away

Estonia

June 9

L 2-1

Home

San Marino

June 12

-

Home

Estonia

September 23

-

Away

San Marino Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Estonia

June 2

L 2-0

Away

Malta

June 5

L 2-0

Home

Malta

June 12

-

Away

Estonia

September 26

-

Home

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Malta vs San Marino

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Toy-Story-4
entertainment

How to Watch A Toy Story Marathon

By Adam Childs17 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera (22) controls the ball past Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
USATSI_18349177
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas27 minutes ago
USATSI_18383004
MLS

How to Watch Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution

By Rafael Urbina27 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Slovenia vs. Serbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Greece vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Malta vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Switzerland vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Sweden Serbia
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Slovenia vs Serbia

By Brandon Rush52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy