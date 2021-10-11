Malta faces Cyprus on Monday as both countries try to pick up a win in their UEFA World Cup qualifying match.

Malta and Cyprus have had a tough time in UEFA World Cup qualifying matches so far. Each team has just one win and one draw in seven matches. At four points each, the teams are tied for last in Group H entering their meeting Monday.

How to Watch Malta at Cyprus in World Cup Qualifying:

Match Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Match Time: 11:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

A win for either team in the contest would give them some life in the standings.

Malta is coming off a 4–0 loss to Slovenia on Friday. The team gave up just one goal in the first half but could keep up the same level of defense in the second half.

Cyprus is also coming off a shutout loss, 3–0 to group leader Croatia.

These two countries last met on Sept. 1. Malta picked up a 3–0 win in that match. Cyprus is looking for a bit of revenge and a big three points Monday.

If either team wins this match, it will earn separation from its opponent in the standings and move a bit closer to fourth-place Slovakia in Group H.