How to Watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al Hilal Omdurman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Al Hilal Omdurman has not won in the last seven matches and is hoping to turn its luck around today against Mamelodi.

It will be an uphill battle for Omdurman as the club has not won in its last seven matches. It is coming off a loss to TP Mazembe but drew four straight times before that match.

How to Watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al Hilal Omdurman Today:

Match Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live stream the Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al Hilal Omdurman match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Omdurman will need to gain some momentum with a win over Mamelodi today, but that will be tough. Mamelodi has won three of its last five matches and will look to start a winning streak today.

Mamelodi is coming off a win over Chippa United and will be looking to keep its momentum today against Omdurman. Mamelodi has only lost once in its previous five, the other match was a draw. 

Mamelodi has not lost in its last 17 home matches and will be looking to extend that streak to 18 today. With a higher goal-per-game average than Omdurman, Mamelodi will be looking to outscore the opponents and go on to victory.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español at 11 a.m. ET to catch this CAF Champions League action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al Hilal Omdurman

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
