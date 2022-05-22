Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester City and Aston Villa will meet at Etihad Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on May 22 at 11:00 AM ET, airing on NBC. With 90 points, Manchester City is first in the league. Aston Villa has 45 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Manchester City and Aston Villa Stats
- Manchester City scores 2.6 goals per game (first in the Premier League), and Aston Villa concedes 1.4 per game (10th in league).
- Aston Villa is ninth in the Premier League in goals scored (50 in 37 games), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (24 in 37).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is first in the league, at +72.
- Aston Villa is 10th in the league in goal differential, at -1.
Manchester City Key Players
- Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 49 shots) in 32 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Manchester City is Raheem Sterling, who has 13 goals in 36 games.
- Joao Cancelo is Manchester City's leader in assists, with nine in 36 games (seventh in league).
Aston Villa Key Players
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Newcastle
W 5-0
Home
5/11/2022
Wolverhampton
W 5-1
Away
5/15/2022
West Ham
D 2-2
Away
5/22/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Liverpool
L 2-1
Home
5/15/2022
Crystal Palace
D 1-1
Home
5/19/2022
Burnley
D 1-1
Home
5/22/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
How To Watch
May
22
2022
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)