Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester City and Aston Villa will meet at Etihad Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on May 22 at 11:00 AM ET, airing on NBC. With 90 points, Manchester City is first in the league. Aston Villa has 45 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City and Aston Villa Stats

  • Manchester City scores 2.6 goals per game (first in the Premier League), and Aston Villa concedes 1.4 per game (10th in league).
  • Aston Villa is ninth in the Premier League in goals scored (50 in 37 games), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (24 in 37).
  • In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is first in the league, at +72.
  • Aston Villa is 10th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 49 shots) in 32 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Manchester City is Raheem Sterling, who has 13 goals in 36 games.
  • Joao Cancelo is Manchester City's leader in assists, with nine in 36 games (seventh in league).

Aston Villa Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Newcastle

W 5-0

Home

5/11/2022

Wolverhampton

W 5-1

Away

5/15/2022

West Ham

D 2-2

Away

5/22/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Liverpool

L 2-1

Home

5/15/2022

Crystal Palace

D 1-1

Home

5/19/2022

Burnley

D 1-1

Home

5/22/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
11:00
AM/EST
