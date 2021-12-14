Manchester City vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Manchester City hosts Leeds United in at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, December 14. The two teams will face off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Manchester City currently has 38 points, and is first in the league table. Leeds has 16 points, and is in 15th place.

Manchester City and Leeds Stats

Manchester City scores 2.1 goals per match (third in ), and Leeds allows 1.6 per match (15th in league).

Leeds is 13th in offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Manchester City is first defensively (0.6 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is third in the league, at +24.

In terms of goal differential, Leeds is 15th in the league, at -8.

Manchester City Key Players

Manchester City is led by Bernardo Silva, who has seven goals (on 16 shots) in 16 league games.

Raheem Sterling has four goals in 15 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Manchester City.

Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has six (on 12 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Leeds Key Players

Leeds is led by Raphinha, with seven goals in 14 games (fourth in league).

Leeds' second-leading scorer is Rodrigo Moreno, with two in 14 games.

Patrick Bamford has two assists in six games -- the best mark on Leeds, and 28th in the entire league.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Aston Villa W 2-1 Away 12/4/2021 Watford W 3-1 Away 12/11/2021 Wolverhampton W 1-0 Home 12/14/2021 Leeds - Home 12/19/2021 Newcastle - Away 12/26/2021 Leicester City - Home 12/29/2021 Brentford - Away

