Manchester City vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Manchester City hosts Leeds United in at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, December 14. The two teams will face off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Manchester City currently has 38 points, and is first in the league table. Leeds has 16 points, and is in 15th place.

    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Leeds

    • Match Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Manchester City and Leeds Stats

    • Manchester City scores 2.1 goals per match (third in ), and Leeds allows 1.6 per match (15th in league).
    • Leeds is 13th in offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Manchester City is first defensively (0.6 conceded per game).
    • In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is third in the league, at +24.
    • In terms of goal differential, Leeds is 15th in the league, at -8.

    Manchester City Key Players

    • Manchester City is led by Bernardo Silva, who has seven goals (on 16 shots) in 16 league games.
    • Raheem Sterling has four goals in 15 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Manchester City.
    • Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has six (on 12 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

    Leeds Key Players

    • Leeds is led by Raphinha, with seven goals in 14 games (fourth in league).
    • Leeds' second-leading scorer is Rodrigo Moreno, with two in 14 games.
    • Patrick Bamford has two assists in six games -- the best mark on Leeds, and 28th in the entire league.

    Manchester City Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Aston Villa

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Watford

    W 3-1

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wolverhampton

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Leeds

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Newcastle

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Leicester City

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Brentford

    -

    Away

    Leeds Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Crystal Palace

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Brentford

    D 2-2

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Chelsea

    L 3-2

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Manchester City

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Arsenal

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Liverpool

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Aston Villa

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Manchester City vs. Leeds United

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
