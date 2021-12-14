Manchester City vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester City hosts Leeds United in at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, December 14. The two teams will face off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Manchester City currently has 38 points, and is first in the league table. Leeds has 16 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Leeds
- Match Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Manchester City and Leeds Stats
- Manchester City scores 2.1 goals per match (third in ), and Leeds allows 1.6 per match (15th in league).
- Leeds is 13th in offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Manchester City is first defensively (0.6 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is third in the league, at +24.
- In terms of goal differential, Leeds is 15th in the league, at -8.
Manchester City Key Players
- Manchester City is led by Bernardo Silva, who has seven goals (on 16 shots) in 16 league games.
- Raheem Sterling has four goals in 15 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Manchester City.
- Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has six (on 12 chances created) in 15 league appearances.
Leeds Key Players
- Leeds is led by Raphinha, with seven goals in 14 games (fourth in league).
- Leeds' second-leading scorer is Rodrigo Moreno, with two in 14 games.
- Patrick Bamford has two assists in six games -- the best mark on Leeds, and 28th in the entire league.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Aston Villa
W 2-1
Away
12/4/2021
Watford
W 3-1
Away
12/11/2021
Wolverhampton
W 1-0
Home
12/14/2021
Leeds
-
Home
12/19/2021
Newcastle
-
Away
12/26/2021
Leicester City
-
Home
12/29/2021
Brentford
-
Away
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Crystal Palace
W 1-0
Home
12/5/2021
Brentford
D 2-2
Home
12/11/2021
Chelsea
L 3-2
Away
12/14/2021
Manchester City
-
Away
12/18/2021
Arsenal
-
Home
12/26/2021
Liverpool
-
Away
12/28/2021
Aston Villa
-
Home
How To Watch
December
14
2021
Manchester City vs. Leeds United
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)