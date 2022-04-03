How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester City and Manchester City will meet in Champions League play on Tuesday, April 5. The game at Etihad Stadium gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester City
- Match Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City has racked up 23 goals in eight UCL matches, and Manchester City has 10 in eight matches.
- Manchester City has scored 23 goals in eight Champions League games and Manchester City has conceded 10 in eight.
- Manchester City's goal differential is +13 in this event.
- Manchester City has a goal differential of +13 on the tournament.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
RB Leipzig
L 2-1
Away
2/15/2022
Sporting
W 5-0
Away
3/9/2022
Sporting
D 0-0
Home
4/5/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
How To Watch
April
5
2022
Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
