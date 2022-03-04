How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester United takes on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 6. The two Premier League clubs will square off at 11:30 AM ET. Manchester City is first in the league, with 66 points. Manchester United is fourth, with 47.
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United
- Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City and Manchester United Stats
- Manchester City has scored 64 goals in 27 matches (second in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 34 in 27 (ninth in league).
- Manchester United scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Manchester City concedes 0.6 per game (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is second in the league, at +47.
- Manchester United is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +10.
Manchester City Key Players
- Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 26 games (fourth in league).
- Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 25 shots, one per game) in 25 league appearances.
- Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven (on 15 chances created) in 23 league appearances.
Manchester United Key Players
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Norwich City
W 4-0
Away
2/19/2022
Tottenham
L 3-2
Home
2/26/2022
Everton
W 1-0
Away
3/6/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
3/14/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
3/18/2022
Brighton
-
Home
4/2/2022
Burnley
-
Away
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Brighton
W 2-0
Home
2/20/2022
Leeds
W 4-2
Away
2/26/2022
Watford
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
3/12/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
4/2/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
4/9/2022
Everton
-
Away
