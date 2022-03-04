Manchester United takes on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 6. The two Premier League clubs will square off at 11:30 AM ET. Manchester City is first in the league, with 66 points. Manchester United is fourth, with 47.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Manchester City and Manchester United Stats

Manchester City has scored 64 goals in 27 matches (second in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 34 in 27 (ninth in league).

Manchester United scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Manchester City concedes 0.6 per game (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is second in the league, at +47.

Manchester United is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +10.

Manchester City Key Players

Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 26 games (fourth in league).

Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 25 shots, one per game) in 25 league appearances.

Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven (on 15 chances created) in 23 league appearances.

Manchester United Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Norwich City W 4-0 Away 2/19/2022 Tottenham L 3-2 Home 2/26/2022 Everton W 1-0 Away 3/6/2022 Manchester United - Home 3/14/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 3/18/2022 Brighton - Home 4/2/2022 Burnley - Away

Manchester United Schedule