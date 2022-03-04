Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United takes on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 6. The two Premier League clubs will square off at 11:30 AM ET. Manchester City is first in the league, with 66 points. Manchester United is fourth, with 47.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Manchester City and Manchester United Stats

  • Manchester City has scored 64 goals in 27 matches (second in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 34 in 27 (ninth in league).
  • Manchester United scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Manchester City concedes 0.6 per game (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is second in the league, at +47.
  • Manchester United is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +10.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 26 games (fourth in league).
  • Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 25 shots, one per game) in 25 league appearances.
  • Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven (on 15 chances created) in 23 league appearances.

Manchester United Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Norwich City

W 4-0

Away

2/19/2022

Tottenham

L 3-2

Home

2/26/2022

Everton

W 1-0

Away

3/6/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

3/14/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

3/18/2022

Brighton

-

Home

4/2/2022

Burnley

-

Away

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Brighton

W 2-0

Home

2/20/2022

Leeds

W 4-2

Away

2/26/2022

Watford

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

3/12/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

4/2/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

4/9/2022

Everton

-

Away

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
