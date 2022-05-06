Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Sunday will include Manchester City meeting Newcastle United. The two teams will start their contest at 11:30 AM ET from Etihad Stadium, broadcast on USA Network. With 83 points, Manchester City is first in the league. Newcastle has 43 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City and Newcastle Stats
- Manchester City is scoring 2.5 goals per match (second in the Premier League), and Newcastle is giving up 1.6 per game (16th in league).
- Newcastle is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in the Premier League), and Manchester City is conceding 0.6 per match (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is second in the league, at +63.
- Newcastle has a goal differential of -16 on the season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Manchester City Key Players
- Kevin De Bruyne has 11 goals in 29 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and ninth in the league.
- Riyad Mahrez also has 11 goals (in 32 league games).
- Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has eight in 30 games (seventh in league).
Newcastle Key Players
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Brighton
W 3-0
Home
4/23/2022
Watford
W 5-1
Home
4/30/2022
Leeds
W 4-0
Away
5/8/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
5/11/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
5/15/2022
West Ham
-
Away
5/22/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Crystal Palace
W 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
Norwich City
W 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Liverpool
L 1-0
Home
5/8/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
5/16/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
5/22/2022
Burnley
-
Away
How To Watch
May
8
2022
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
