Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Premier League action on Sunday will include Manchester City meeting Newcastle United. The two teams will start their contest at 11:30 AM ET from Etihad Stadium, broadcast on USA Network. With 83 points, Manchester City is first in the league. Newcastle has 43 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle

Manchester City and Newcastle Stats

  • Manchester City is scoring 2.5 goals per match (second in the Premier League), and Newcastle is giving up 1.6 per game (16th in league).
  • Newcastle is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in the Premier League), and Manchester City is conceding 0.6 per match (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is second in the league, at +63.
  • Newcastle has a goal differential of -16 on the season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Kevin De Bruyne has 11 goals in 29 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and ninth in the league.
  • Riyad Mahrez also has 11 goals (in 32 league games).
  • Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has eight in 30 games (seventh in league).

Newcastle Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Brighton

W 3-0

Home

4/23/2022

Watford

W 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Leeds

W 4-0

Away

5/8/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

5/11/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

5/15/2022

West Ham

-

Away

5/22/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

Newcastle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Crystal Palace

W 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

Norwich City

W 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Liverpool

L 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

5/16/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

5/22/2022

Burnley

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
