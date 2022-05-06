Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Premier League action on Sunday will include Manchester City meeting Newcastle United. The two teams will start their contest at 11:30 AM ET from Etihad Stadium, broadcast on USA Network. With 83 points, Manchester City is first in the league. Newcastle has 43 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Newcastle Stats

Manchester City is scoring 2.5 goals per match (second in the Premier League), and Newcastle is giving up 1.6 per game (16th in league).

Newcastle is scoring 1.1 goals per game (13th in the Premier League), and Manchester City is conceding 0.6 per match (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is second in the league, at +63.

Newcastle has a goal differential of -16 on the season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

Kevin De Bruyne has 11 goals in 29 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and ninth in the league.

Riyad Mahrez also has 11 goals (in 32 league games).

Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has eight in 30 games (seventh in league).

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Brighton W 3-0 Home 4/23/2022 Watford W 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Leeds W 4-0 Away 5/8/2022 Newcastle - Home 5/11/2022 Wolverhampton - Away 5/15/2022 West Ham - Away 5/22/2022 Aston Villa - Home

Newcastle Schedule