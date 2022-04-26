Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid visits Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action broadcast on CBS.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Match Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Real Madrid Stats

Manchester City has scored 24 goals in 10 Champions League games, and Real Madrid has given up nine in 10.

Real Madrid has scored 22 goals in 10 Champions League matches and Manchester City has conceded 10 in 10.

Manchester City has a +14 goal differential in this season's tournament.

Real Madrid's goal differential is at +13 in this tournament.

Manchester City Key Players

Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's leading scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots) in 10 Champions League games.

The second-leading scorer for Manchester City is Raheem Sterling, who has three goals in 10 games.

Manchester City's leader in assists is Joao Cancelo, who has three (on nine chances created) in eight Champions League appearances.

Real Madrid Key Players

Real Madrid is led by Karim Benzema, with 12 goals (on 30 shots) in nine Champions League games.

Real Madrid's second-leading scorer is Rodrygo, with three in nine games.

Vinicius Junior has six assists in 10 games -- the best mark on Real Madrid, and second in the entire Champions League.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Sporting D 0-0 Home 4/5/2022 Atletico Madrid W 1-0 Home 4/13/2022 Atletico Madrid D 0-0 Away 4/26/2022 Real Madrid - Home 5/4/2022 Real Madrid - Away

Real Madrid Schedule