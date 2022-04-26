Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Real Madrid visits Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action broadcast on CBS.
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
- Match Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City and Real Madrid Stats
- Manchester City has scored 24 goals in 10 Champions League games, and Real Madrid has given up nine in 10.
- Real Madrid has scored 22 goals in 10 Champions League matches and Manchester City has conceded 10 in 10.
- Manchester City has a +14 goal differential in this season's tournament.
- Real Madrid's goal differential is at +13 in this tournament.
Manchester City Key Players
- Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's leading scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots) in 10 Champions League games.
- The second-leading scorer for Manchester City is Raheem Sterling, who has three goals in 10 games.
- Manchester City's leader in assists is Joao Cancelo, who has three (on nine chances created) in eight Champions League appearances.
Real Madrid Key Players
- Real Madrid is led by Karim Benzema, with 12 goals (on 30 shots) in nine Champions League games.
- Real Madrid's second-leading scorer is Rodrygo, with three in nine games.
- Vinicius Junior has six assists in 10 games -- the best mark on Real Madrid, and second in the entire Champions League.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Sporting
D 0-0
Home
4/5/2022
Atletico Madrid
W 1-0
Home
4/13/2022
Atletico Madrid
D 0-0
Away
4/26/2022
Real Madrid
-
Home
5/4/2022
Real Madrid
-
Away
Real Madrid Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
PSG
W 3-1
Home
4/6/2022
Chelsea
W 3-1
Away
4/12/2022
Chelsea
L 3-2
Home
4/26/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
5/4/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
