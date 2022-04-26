Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid visits Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action broadcast on CBS.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Manchester City and Real Madrid Stats

  • Manchester City has scored 24 goals in 10 Champions League games, and Real Madrid has given up nine in 10.
  • Real Madrid has scored 22 goals in 10 Champions League matches and Manchester City has conceded 10 in 10.
  • Manchester City has a +14 goal differential in this season's tournament.
  • Real Madrid's goal differential is at +13 in this tournament.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's leading scorer, with six goals (on 17 shots) in 10 Champions League games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Manchester City is Raheem Sterling, who has three goals in 10 games.
  • Manchester City's leader in assists is Joao Cancelo, who has three (on nine chances created) in eight Champions League appearances.

Real Madrid Key Players

  • Real Madrid is led by Karim Benzema, with 12 goals (on 30 shots) in nine Champions League games.
  • Real Madrid's second-leading scorer is Rodrygo, with three in nine games.
  • Vinicius Junior has six assists in 10 games -- the best mark on Real Madrid, and second in the entire Champions League.

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Sporting

D 0-0

Home

4/5/2022

Atletico Madrid

W 1-0

Home

4/13/2022

Atletico Madrid

D 0-0

Away

4/26/2022

Real Madrid

-

Home

5/4/2022

Real Madrid

-

Away

Real Madrid Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

PSG

W 3-1

Home

4/6/2022

Chelsea

W 3-1

Away

4/12/2022

Chelsea

L 3-2

Home

4/26/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

5/4/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Soccer Ball
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
