Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sporting Lisbon hits the pitch against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, March 9. The Champions League foes will battle at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting
- Match Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City and Sporting Stats
- Manchester City scores 3.3 goals per match in the UCL while Sporting concedes 2.4 per game.
- Sporting scores 2.0 goals per game in the Champions League and Manchester City allows 1.4 per game.
- Manchester City has a +13 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
- In this tournament, Sporting has a -3 goal differential.
Manchester City Key Players
- Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's leading scorer, with six goals (on 16 shots) in seven Champions League games.
- Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 10 shots, 1.4 per game) in seven Champions League appearances.
- Manchester City's leader in assists is Joao Cancelo, who has three (on eight chances created) in six Champions League appearances.
Sporting Key Players
- Sporting is led by Pedro Goncalves, with four goals in five games (13th in Champions League).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Paulinho, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in seven Champions League appearances.
- Paulinho has one assist in seven games -- the best mark on Sporting, and 46th in the entire Champions League.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
PSG
W 2-1
Home
12/7/2021
RB Leipzig
L 2-1
Away
2/15/2022
Sporting
W 5-0
Away
3/9/2022
Sporting
-
Home
Sporting Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Borussia Dortmund
W 3-1
Home
12/7/2021
Ajax
L 4-2
Away
2/15/2022
Manchester City
L 5-0
Home
3/9/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
How To Watch
March
9
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
