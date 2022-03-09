Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting Lisbon hits the pitch against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, March 9. The Champions League foes will battle at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting

Match Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Sporting Stats

Manchester City scores 3.3 goals per match in the UCL while Sporting concedes 2.4 per game.

Sporting scores 2.0 goals per game in the Champions League and Manchester City allows 1.4 per game.

Manchester City has a +13 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.

In this tournament, Sporting has a -3 goal differential.

Manchester City Key Players

Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's leading scorer, with six goals (on 16 shots) in seven Champions League games.

Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 10 shots, 1.4 per game) in seven Champions League appearances.

Manchester City's leader in assists is Joao Cancelo, who has three (on eight chances created) in six Champions League appearances.

Sporting Key Players

Sporting is led by Pedro Goncalves, with four goals in five games (13th in Champions League).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Paulinho, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in seven Champions League appearances.

Paulinho has one assist in seven games -- the best mark on Sporting, and 46th in the entire Champions League.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 PSG W 2-1 Home 12/7/2021 RB Leipzig L 2-1 Away 2/15/2022 Sporting W 5-0 Away 3/9/2022 Sporting - Home

Sporting Schedule