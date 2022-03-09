Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting Lisbon hits the pitch against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, March 9. The Champions League foes will battle at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sporting

  • Match Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City and Sporting Stats

  • Manchester City scores 3.3 goals per match in the UCL while Sporting concedes 2.4 per game.
  • Sporting scores 2.0 goals per game in the Champions League and Manchester City allows 1.4 per game.
  • Manchester City has a +13 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
  • In this tournament, Sporting has a -3 goal differential.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's leading scorer, with six goals (on 16 shots) in seven Champions League games.
  • Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 10 shots, 1.4 per game) in seven Champions League appearances.
  • Manchester City's leader in assists is Joao Cancelo, who has three (on eight chances created) in six Champions League appearances.

Sporting Key Players

  • Sporting is led by Pedro Goncalves, with four goals in five games (13th in Champions League).
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Paulinho, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in seven Champions League appearances.
  • Paulinho has one assist in seven games -- the best mark on Sporting, and 46th in the entire Champions League.

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/24/2021

PSG

W 2-1

Home

12/7/2021

RB Leipzig

L 2-1

Away

2/15/2022

Sporting

W 5-0

Away

3/9/2022

Sporting

-

Home

Sporting Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/24/2021

Borussia Dortmund

W 3-1

Home

12/7/2021

Ajax

L 4-2

Away

2/15/2022

Manchester City

L 5-0

Home

3/9/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
