Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Premier League action on Saturday features Manchester City facing Tottenham Hotspur. The two teams will start their contest at 12:30 PM ET from Etihad Stadium, broadcast on NBC. With 63 points, Manchester City is currently first in the league table. Tottenham has 36 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham

Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manchester City and Tottenham Stats

Manchester City has scored 61 goals in 25 matches (first in the Premier League), and Tottenham has given up 29 in 22 (seventh in league).

Tottenham is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (28 in 22 games), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (14 in 25).

Manchester City has a goal differential of +47 on the season, which is first in the league.

Tottenham is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Manchester City Key Players

Raheem Sterling has 10 goals in 24 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and third in the league.

Kevin De Bruyne has seven goals in 20 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven (on 15 chances created) in 22 league appearances.

Tottenham Key Players

Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, with nine goals (on 36 shots) in 19 league games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Harry Kane, with five goals (on 2.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances.

Son is Tottenham's assist leader, with five (on 30 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/22/2022 Southampton D 1-1 Away 2/9/2022 Brentford W 2-0 Home 2/12/2022 Norwich City W 4-0 Away 2/19/2022 Tottenham - Home 2/26/2022 Everton - Away 3/6/2022 Manchester United - Home 3/14/2022 Crystal Palace - Away

Tottenham Schedule