Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Premier League action on Saturday features Manchester City facing Tottenham Hotspur. The two teams will start their contest at 12:30 PM ET from Etihad Stadium, broadcast on NBC. With 63 points, Manchester City is currently first in the league table. Tottenham has 36 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham

Manchester City and Tottenham Stats

  • Manchester City has scored 61 goals in 25 matches (first in the Premier League), and Tottenham has given up 29 in 22 (seventh in league).
  • Tottenham is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (28 in 22 games), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (14 in 25).
  • Manchester City has a goal differential of +47 on the season, which is first in the league.
  • Tottenham is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling has 10 goals in 24 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and third in the league.
  • Kevin De Bruyne has seven goals in 20 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Manchester City.
  • Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven (on 15 chances created) in 22 league appearances.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, with nine goals (on 36 shots) in 19 league games.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Harry Kane, with five goals (on 2.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances.
  • Son is Tottenham's assist leader, with five (on 30 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/22/2022

Southampton

D 1-1

Away

2/9/2022

Brentford

W 2-0

Home

2/12/2022

Norwich City

W 4-0

Away

2/19/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

2/26/2022

Everton

-

Away

3/6/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

3/14/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

Chelsea

L 2-0

Away

2/9/2022

Southampton

L 3-2

Home

2/13/2022

Wolverhampton

L 2-0

Home

2/19/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

2/23/2022

Burnley

-

Away

2/26/2022

Leeds

-

Away

3/7/2022

Everton

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
