Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Saturday features Manchester City facing Tottenham Hotspur. The two teams will start their contest at 12:30 PM ET from Etihad Stadium, broadcast on NBC. With 63 points, Manchester City is currently first in the league table. Tottenham has 36 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham
- Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Manchester City and Tottenham Stats
- Manchester City has scored 61 goals in 25 matches (first in the Premier League), and Tottenham has given up 29 in 22 (seventh in league).
- Tottenham is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (28 in 22 games), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (14 in 25).
- Manchester City has a goal differential of +47 on the season, which is first in the league.
- Tottenham is ninth in the league in goal differential, at -1.
Manchester City Key Players
- Raheem Sterling has 10 goals in 24 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and third in the league.
- Kevin De Bruyne has seven goals in 20 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Manchester City.
- Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven (on 15 chances created) in 22 league appearances.
Tottenham Key Players
- Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, with nine goals (on 36 shots) in 19 league games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Harry Kane, with five goals (on 2.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances.
- Son is Tottenham's assist leader, with five (on 30 chances created) in 19 league appearances.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/22/2022
Southampton
D 1-1
Away
2/9/2022
Brentford
W 2-0
Home
2/12/2022
Norwich City
W 4-0
Away
2/19/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
2/26/2022
Everton
-
Away
3/6/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
3/14/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
Chelsea
L 2-0
Away
2/9/2022
Southampton
L 3-2
Home
2/13/2022
Wolverhampton
L 2-0
Home
2/19/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
2/23/2022
Burnley
-
Away
2/26/2022
Leeds
-
Away
3/7/2022
Everton
-
Home
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)