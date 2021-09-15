How to Watch Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig

Although RB Leipzig has gotten off to a slow start in American manager Jesse Marsch's first season with the club, Manchester City will still have a true test on its hands when it hosts the German club in 2021-22 UEFA Champions League action.

And neither club will want to drop points so soon, as one of the other clubs in Group A is none other than Paris Saint-Germain, featuring a vaunted attack spearheaded by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

How to Watch

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

You can stream Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Every point is going to be like gold in Group A, which will surely liven up the intensity even more for Manchester City and RB Leipzig.

Man City heads into the showdown in fantastic form, winning its last three matches by a ridiculous 11-0 scoreline after dropping its Premier League opener to Tottenham 1-0. That was the only goal Pep Guardiola's side has given up this season through 360 minutes.

Man City's goals have been scored by nine different men, with Spanish winger Ferran Torres leading the way with two goals. The club's leading playmaker has been Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus with three assists.

Things haven't been as rosy for RB Leipzig, which is coming off a 4-1 dismantling at the hands of Bayern Munich and a loss to Wolfsburg just prior to that.

Regardless, RB Leipzig has invested too much into the club to not present a formidable threat to Manchester City, and it'll be hoping to do just that behind the brilliance of Spanish attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and Portuguese center forward André Silva.

Two high-spending clubs with a lot of the world's top players, Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig will be a pleasure for soccer fans to behold.