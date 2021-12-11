Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet at Etihad Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in . The contest will get underway on December 11 at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Manchester City is currently first in the league table, with 35 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 21.
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton
- Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Manchester City and Wolverhampton Stats
- Manchester City is third in offensively (2.1 goals per match), and Wolverhampton is fourth defensively (0.9 conceded per game).
- Wolverhampton is 19th in in goals scored (12 in 15 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (nine in 15).
- Manchester City's goal differential is +23, which ranks third in the league.
- Wolverhampton has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
Manchester City Key Players
- Bernardo Silva has seven goals in 15 games -- tops on Manchester City, and fourth in the league.
- Raheem Sterling has three goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Gabriel Jesus has six assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and fourth in the league.
Wolverhampton Key Players
- Wolverhampton is led by Hee-chan Hwang, with four goals in 12 games (19th in league).
- Raul Jimenez is Wolverhampton's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 20 shots, 1.3 per game) in 15 league appearances.
- Jimenez has two assists in 15 games -- the best mark on Wolverhampton, and 24th in the entire league.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
West Ham
W 2-1
Home
12/1/2021
Aston Villa
W 2-1
Away
12/4/2021
Watford
W 3-1
Away
12/11/2021
Wolverhampton
-
Home
12/14/2021
Leeds
-
Home
12/19/2021
Newcastle
-
Away
12/26/2021
Leicester City
-
Home
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Norwich City
D 0-0
Away
12/1/2021
Burnley
D 0-0
Home
12/4/2021
Liverpool
L 1-0
Home
12/11/2021
Manchester City
-
Away
12/15/2021
Brighton
-
Away
12/19/2021
Chelsea
-
Home
12/26/2021
Watford
-
Home
