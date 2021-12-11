Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet at Etihad Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in . The contest will get underway on December 11 at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Manchester City is currently first in the league table, with 35 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 21.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton

Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Wolverhampton Stats

Manchester City is third in offensively (2.1 goals per match), and Wolverhampton is fourth defensively (0.9 conceded per game).

Wolverhampton is 19th in in goals scored (12 in 15 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (nine in 15).

Manchester City's goal differential is +23, which ranks third in the league.

Wolverhampton has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

Bernardo Silva has seven goals in 15 games -- tops on Manchester City, and fourth in the league.

Raheem Sterling has three goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Gabriel Jesus has six assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and fourth in the league.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Wolverhampton is led by Hee-chan Hwang, with four goals in 12 games (19th in league).

Raul Jimenez is Wolverhampton's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 20 shots, 1.3 per game) in 15 league appearances.

Jimenez has two assists in 15 games -- the best mark on Wolverhampton, and 24th in the entire league.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 West Ham W 2-1 Home 12/1/2021 Aston Villa W 2-1 Away 12/4/2021 Watford W 3-1 Away 12/11/2021 Wolverhampton - Home 12/14/2021 Leeds - Home 12/19/2021 Newcastle - Away 12/26/2021 Leicester City - Home

Wolverhampton Schedule