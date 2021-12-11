Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet at Etihad Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in . The contest will get underway on December 11 at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Manchester City is currently first in the league table, with 35 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 21.

    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton

    • Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Manchester City and Wolverhampton Stats

    • Manchester City is third in offensively (2.1 goals per match), and Wolverhampton is fourth defensively (0.9 conceded per game).
    • Wolverhampton is 19th in in goals scored (12 in 15 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (nine in 15).
    • Manchester City's goal differential is +23, which ranks third in the league.
    • Wolverhampton has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.

    Manchester City Key Players

    • Bernardo Silva has seven goals in 15 games -- tops on Manchester City, and fourth in the league.
    • Raheem Sterling has three goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Gabriel Jesus has six assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and fourth in the league.

    Wolverhampton Key Players

    • Wolverhampton is led by Hee-chan Hwang, with four goals in 12 games (19th in league).
    • Raul Jimenez is Wolverhampton's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 20 shots, 1.3 per game) in 15 league appearances.
    • Jimenez has two assists in 15 games -- the best mark on Wolverhampton, and 24th in the entire league.

    Manchester City Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    West Ham

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Aston Villa

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Watford

    W 3-1

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Leeds

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Newcastle

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Leicester City

    -

    Home

    Wolverhampton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Norwich City

    D 0-0

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Burnley

    D 0-0

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Liverpool

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Manchester City

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Brighton

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Chelsea

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Watford

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Soccer

