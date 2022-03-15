Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will match up in Champions League play on Tuesday, March 15. The game at Old Trafford starts at 4:00 PM ET on Univision.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid

  • Match Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Univision
  • Stadium: Old Trafford
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid Stats

  • Manchester United is scoring 1.7 goals per match in the Champions League, and Atletico Madrid is giving up 1.3 per match in the UCL.
  • Atletico Madrid is scoring 1.1 goals per game in Champions League play and Manchester United is giving up 1.3 per game.
  • Manchester United has a +3 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
  • Atletico Madrid's goal differential is -1 for this event.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this season, with six goals in six games (sixth in Champions League).
  • Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four Champions League games.
  • Manchester United's leader in assists is Bruno Fernandes, who has seven in six games (first in Champions League).

Atletico Madrid Key Players

  • Antoine Griezmann has four goals in six games -- the top scorer on Atletico Madrid, and 13th in the Champions League.
  • Joao Felix is Atletico Madrid's No. 2 scorer, with one goal in six Champions League games.
  • Renan Lodi is Atletico Madrid's assist leader, with two (on seven chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/23/2021

Villarreal

W 2-0

Away

12/8/2021

Young Boys

D 1-1

Home

2/23/2022

Atletico Madrid

D 1-1

Away

3/15/2022

Atletico Madrid

-

Home

Atletico Madrid Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/24/2021

AC Milan

L 1-0

Home

12/7/2021

FC Porto

W 3-1

Away

2/23/2022

Manchester United

D 1-1

Home

3/15/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Manchester United vs. Atlético de Madrid

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
