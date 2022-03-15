Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will match up in Champions League play on Tuesday, March 15. The game at Old Trafford starts at 4:00 PM ET on Univision.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid

Match Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Old Trafford

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid Stats

Manchester United is scoring 1.7 goals per match in the Champions League, and Atletico Madrid is giving up 1.3 per match in the UCL.

Atletico Madrid is scoring 1.1 goals per game in Champions League play and Manchester United is giving up 1.3 per game.

Manchester United has a +3 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid's goal differential is -1 for this event.

Manchester United Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this season, with six goals in six games (sixth in Champions League).

Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four Champions League games.

Manchester United's leader in assists is Bruno Fernandes, who has seven in six games (first in Champions League).

Atletico Madrid Key Players

Antoine Griezmann has four goals in six games -- the top scorer on Atletico Madrid, and 13th in the Champions League.

Joao Felix is Atletico Madrid's No. 2 scorer, with one goal in six Champions League games.

Renan Lodi is Atletico Madrid's assist leader, with two (on seven chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Villarreal W 2-0 Away 12/8/2021 Young Boys D 1-1 Home 2/23/2022 Atletico Madrid D 1-1 Away 3/15/2022 Atletico Madrid - Home

Atletico Madrid Schedule