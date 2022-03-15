Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will match up in Champions League play on Tuesday, March 15. The game at Old Trafford starts at 4:00 PM ET on Univision.
- Match Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Old Trafford
Stadium: Old Trafford
Manchester United and Atletico Madrid Stats
- Manchester United is scoring 1.7 goals per match in the Champions League, and Atletico Madrid is giving up 1.3 per match in the UCL.
- Atletico Madrid is scoring 1.1 goals per game in Champions League play and Manchester United is giving up 1.3 per game.
- Manchester United has a +3 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
- Atletico Madrid's goal differential is -1 for this event.
Manchester United Key Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer this season, with six goals in six games (sixth in Champions League).
- Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four Champions League games.
- Manchester United's leader in assists is Bruno Fernandes, who has seven in six games (first in Champions League).
Atletico Madrid Key Players
- Antoine Griezmann has four goals in six games -- the top scorer on Atletico Madrid, and 13th in the Champions League.
- Joao Felix is Atletico Madrid's No. 2 scorer, with one goal in six Champions League games.
- Renan Lodi is Atletico Madrid's assist leader, with two (on seven chances created) in seven Champions League appearances.
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Villarreal
W 2-0
Away
12/8/2021
Young Boys
D 1-1
Home
2/23/2022
Atletico Madrid
D 1-1
Away
3/15/2022
Atletico Madrid
-
Home
Atletico Madrid Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
AC Milan
L 1-0
Home
12/7/2021
FC Porto
W 3-1
Away
2/23/2022
Manchester United
D 1-1
Home
3/15/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
